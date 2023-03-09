News

Apple Music Classical Launches On March 28

That's a Classic!
| March 9, 2023
apple music classical a new classical music app launches on march 28 23030903

Apple Music is slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with inside the streaming music sphere, and today they’ve announced the new Apple Music Classical streaming app.

The new Apple Music standalone streaming app will be simply called Apple Music Classical. It will be available for no extra fees with the Apple Music subscription service, which may give the classical music fans already signed up for the service a needed breath of fresh air. Apple Music will be offering the service with no extra charge right when Netflix just tried to change the inner workings of their password sharing.

Apple Music acquired the classical music streaming service, Primephonic, back in 2021, so the app has been in the works for some time.

Apple Music Launches New Classical Music App On March 28 23030903

A small description of the new app has been given from the App Store:

The Ultimate Classical Experience

  • Get unlimited access to the world’s largest classical music catalog (over 5 million tracks) with everything from new releases to celebrated masterpieces, plus thousands of exclusive albums.
  • Search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly.
  • Listen in the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) and enjoy thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.
  • Benefit from complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what and who you are playing.
  • Learn while you listen, with thousands of composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.
  • Listen using AirPlay on compatible wireless devices.
– App Store, Apple Music

The App Store for Apple Music Classical also listed some necessary requirements starting with “an Apple Music subscription (Individual, Student, Family, or Apple One). Not available with the Apple Music Voice Plan,” including “Apple Music Classical is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later,” for the OS specifications.

Apple Music Classical launches on March 28, and pre-orders are available now.

File Under: Apple, Apple Music
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

heading into you season 4 part 2 with complicated feelings 23030803 3

Heading into You Season 4 Part 2 With Complicated Feelings

Heading into Netflix’s You Season 4 Part 2 has its entire viewer base questioning their sanity because we just can’t…
strongvaesen mythic britain amp irelandstrong 23022402 2

Vaesen Mythic Britain and Ireland Tabletop RPG Review

The already existing materials already give a lot of play options for a campaign of Vaesen, but its most recent…
playseat trophy logitech g edition review 23030903

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition Review

With so many racing rig setups out there, the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition is a fine addition and a…
resident evil village vr psvr 2 review 23030703 5

Resident Evil Village VR (PSVR 2) Review

Resident Evil Village VR practically becomes a new game on the PSVR 2, thanks to Capcom taking every advantage of…
A Reminder for International Women’s Day, Women ARE Gamers

A Reminder for International Women’s Day, Women ARE Gamers

After hearing a statement on International Women's Day minimalizing women in gaming, I couldn't help but speak up.