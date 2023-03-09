Apple Music is slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with inside the streaming music sphere, and today they’ve announced the new Apple Music Classical streaming app.

The new Apple Music standalone streaming app will be simply called Apple Music Classical. It will be available for no extra fees with the Apple Music subscription service, which may give the classical music fans already signed up for the service a needed breath of fresh air. Apple Music will be offering the service with no extra charge right when Netflix just tried to change the inner workings of their password sharing.

Apple Music acquired the classical music streaming service, Primephonic, back in 2021, so the app has been in the works for some time.

A small description of the new app has been given from the App Store:

The Ultimate Classical Experience Get unlimited access to the world’s largest classical music catalog (over 5 million tracks) with everything from new releases to celebrated masterpieces, plus thousands of exclusive albums. Search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly. Listen in the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) and enjoy thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. Benefit from complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what and who you are playing. Learn while you listen, with thousands of composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more. Listen using AirPlay on compatible wireless devices. – App Store, Apple Music

The App Store for Apple Music Classical also listed some necessary requirements starting with “an Apple Music subscription (Individual, Student, Family, or Apple One). Not available with the Apple Music Voice Plan,” including “Apple Music Classical is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later,” for the OS specifications.

Apple Music Classical launches on March 28, and pre-orders are available now.