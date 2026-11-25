In an event that harkens back to the days of SwordQuest on the Atari 2600, Ubisoft is offering fans of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced a chance to compete in the contest of a lifetime.

Announced via press release, Ubisoft and Unsolved Hunts have teamed to launch “Gold & Crystal – The Lost Treasure of Edward Kenway,” starting today. This international treasure hunt inspired by the universe of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced will challenge players and fans to solve puzzles in order to find a treasure chest with $500,000 dollars buried in the Caribbean.

The treasure is composed of $350,000 dollars worth of pure gold coins, minted near Bordeaux by VeraValor in partnership with precious-metals specialist AuCOFFRE. The treasure chest also contains a crystal skull evaluated at $150,000 dollars, hand-carved from a single block of crystal by French master lapidary Hervé Obligi and set with a Mexican fire opal. In order too win, participants must identify the treasure’s exact location and submit it to the organizers.

Co-founder of Unsolved Hunts, Étienne Picand, spoke with excitement about the contest, saying, “Pirates have not entirely disappeared! We wanted to celebrate what is most extraordinary about the human spirit: its curiosity, intuition, and taste for adventure.” He continued, “With Gold & Crystal, we want to inspire thousands of adventurers around the world and give them the chance to live a story worthy of the greatest legends of piracy.”

In order to compete, players must sign up at the official Gold & Silver website, and pay an entry fee starting at $54.99 CAD, granting them access to every puzzle and the same chance of winning. A Collector edition, priced up to 309.99$ CAD, will include themed items and games, but no competitive advantage—however, those who pre-ordered received a preliminary quest wherein completion would unlock the first puzzle early.