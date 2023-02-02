Back 4 Blood Post Launch Content to End As Turtle Rock Transitions To New Title

Back 4 Blood Post Luanch content ending as Turtle Rock shifts focus to the development of a new, unannounced title.

Turtle Rock Studios released their zombie shooter, Back 4 Blood, to favourable reviews in October 2021. They promised a long-term commitment to the game. However, they have now declared that they are ending further development of the cooperative title and won’t be adding any new content.

In an update to their website, Turtle Rock explained this move by saying, “Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty small for a studio making AAA games. We don’t have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we spin up another game—yes, another game! Given this, it’s time for us to put our heads down, get back in the lab, and get to work on the next big thing.”

Back 4 Blood will remain available, though no new updates are being released. The servers will continue to be operational, and the title can still be accessed through Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra.

CGMagazine reviewer Khari Taylor summed up his 6.5 review by saying “A tedious, time-consuming playing card mechanic, frustrating bug crashes and a repetitive, near-endless onslaught of Ridden enemies led by an uninspired AI Director, collectively drags this spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead down from the heights it could have reached.”

Back 4 Blood has had numerous updates featuring new modes, improvements to the user experience, cosmetic items, and more. Additionally, three premium expansions have been released: Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood – the latter being the most recent one that arrived in December 2022.