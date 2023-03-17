Bandai Namco Invests in 2 Exciting Gaming Startups

Bandai Namco Entertainment is a leading publisher in video games, and they’ve now introduced two gaming startups they’ve thrown their hat in the ring for.

Bandai Namco has revealed the United States-based DeepMotion and the India-based SuperGaming as the two gaming technology startups they’ve thrown investments at today as part of their Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund. The fund is meant “to invest in startups to create new entertainment and build its “IP (characters and other intellectual properties) Metaverse,” the company posted on their fund website Friday, and their purpose is to promote “Fun for All into the Future” while primarily attempting to “Connect with Fans.”

DeepMotion is an AI-powered motion capture software company led by Founder and CEO Kevin He that “has been on a mission to bring digital characters to life using AI-powered motion capture and real-time 3D body tracking. Our industry-leading solutions let you generate 3D animations from 2D videos using any browser, perform 3D body tracking in real-time on your mobile device, and revolutionize your VR experiences with full-body 3D avatars,” according to their website. Bandai Namco aims to create new experiences utilizing their software based on motion intelligence.

Whereas, SuperGaming is a ‘SuperPlatform’ that publishes and develops primarily mobile games for the Indian marketplace while providing their development engine to aspiring creators. The SuperGaming website touts, “We have built a shooting game and a liveops engine for hyperscale, global, multiplayer games. And are now building a Battle Royale which only a handful of companies in the world can build,” speaking on their new Indus Battle Royale title, and calls game building “a privilege.”

Both companies join a growing list of companies featured on the Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund That can be seen below:

Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund Companies

Bandai Namco hasn’t announced whether these will be the last two featured companies on the Entertainment 021 payroll or not, but fans with any questions on how the fund operates can visit the site or use their handy ‘Contact’ tool to request more information.