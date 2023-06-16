New Batman: Brave and the Bold Film Hires The Flash Director Andy Muschietti

The new DC Studios led by James Gunn and Peter Safran has now signed The Flash‘s Andy Muschietti as their Batman: Brave and Bold Director.

The new DC Studios spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran is already underway, and after revealing the list of upcoming projects in a Tweet thread from James Gunn, the latest announcement involves the Batman: Brave and the Bold film. The Flash Director, Andy Muschietti has officially taken up the mantle of the Dark Knight’s director, Variety reports. The new film is based on the comic series by Grant Morrison, which sees the traditional Robin replaced by Damian Wayne, the son of Batman.

James Gunn and Peter Safran said, “We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” about Muschietti, with “It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes” in high praise to Variety, for Andy Muschietti, the director now slotted for the next Batman film.

Muschetti’s sister, Barbara Muschietti is set to produce the film with their label Double Dream. Other than the director announcement for Batman: Brave and the Bold, fans are unfortunately left in the dark about potential casting choices or even a screenwriter for the upcoming film. There is also no confirmation as to whether other Batman actors like Michael Keaton will make an appearance in the future.

The first leg of the Gunn and Safran DC Studios is called Gods and Monsters, and there are 10 projects listed on the slate so far. This includes the previously announced Superman: Legacy film confirmed to be written by Gunn himself.

While not much else is known regarding any of the upcoming DC films, fans can keep an eye on the official James Gunn Twitter for future updates.