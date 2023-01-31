James Gunn Discusses New Future DC Film And TV Show Lineup Via Twitter

Discussing the future of DC on Twitter, James Gunn revealed his first chapter to the rebooted DC Universe, as well as the films and TV shows coming with that chapter.

After much criticism and backlash with how things have shaped up thus far in James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe, we now have our first glimpse at what’s to come in a much more positive light.

To start things off, Gunn discussed more of the fringe projects of the DCU, calling them “DC Elseworlds”, where projects like Matt Reeve’s Batman, Todd Phillip’s Joker, and Teen Titans GO would not follow with the mainstream DC Universe continuity.

Then discussing the four projects coming this year, Gunn mentioned Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash (which will be the start of the DCU reset), Blue Beetle, followed by Aquaman 2, which will lead into the new projects coming next year.

Mapping out the future of the DC Universe with an 8-10 year plan, this upcoming list of films and TV shows represents the First Chapter of the DCU, titled Gods and Monsters:

Creature Commandoes – Animated TV Show – Will see characters coming in and out of animation, but will maintain voice actors throughout regardless.

Waller – Live-Action TV Show – Story of Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis) which has her teaming up with members of Team Peacemaker. Story by Crystal Henry (Watchmen) and Jeremy Carver (The Doom Patrol).

Superman: Legacy – Live-Action Film – Coming July 11th, 2025. Will not feature Henry Cavill. Written by James Gunn.

Lanterns – Live-Action TV Series (HBO) – Story of John Stewart and Hal Jordan. Terrestrial-based True Detective with space cops watching over Earth. The terrifying mystery discovered will tie into the DCU.

The Authority – Live-Action Film – Gunn’s “passion project”. Based on the Wildstorm characters, where a group of superheroes who think the world is broken will fix it by any means necessary.

Paradise Lost – Live-Action TV Series – Story of Paradise Island (home of Wonder Woman). Like Game of Thrones’ Westeros, but with the inhabitants of Paradise Island.

The Brave and the Bold – Live-Action Film – Story of Batman and his son, Damian Wayne. Based on the comic by Grant Morrison. Robin is a “little assassin” that Batman tries to rein in.

Booster Gold – Live-Action TV Series (HBO) – Popular cult hero, Booster Gold is a “loser from the future, who uses future tech to come back to the present day and be a superhero so that people will love him”. Superhero story of imposter syndrome on an HBO series.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – Live-Action Film – Unlike Superman, she is raised on a chunk of Krypton where she sees everyone and everything she loved destroyed, making her much more jaded than Superman. Gunn loved Tom King’s Supergirl so he is turning that into a sci-fi epic film.

Swamp Thing – Live-Action Film – Dark horror story on the origins of the monster. Totally outside of the DC Universe, but will feed into other stories being told.

James Gunn ended the reveal with some heartfelt sentiments about his passion and love for DC Comics and all that these stories entail. Stating “storytelling is king”, Gunn explained he wanted to give fans of the DC Universe something different than they’ve ever seen before.