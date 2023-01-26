Shazam! Fury of the Gods Releases New Movie Poster and Trailer

Ahead of its March 17th release, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has a new trailer and movie poster for fans of the much-anticipated sequel.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult alter-ego. The sequel follows Billy Batson yet again with his fellow foster kids, who are still figuring out how to be teenagers while also utilizing their superpowers. When the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth, the teens are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars franchise newcomers Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler, who take on the roles of goddesses Hespera, Calypso, and Antaeus, respectively.

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Suicide Squad). It is written by Henry Gayden (Shazam!, There’s Someone Inside Your House) and Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Fate of the Furious), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C, according to the film’s website.

The trailer comes as new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have unveiled future plans for the DCU with the fate of actor Zachary Levi as Shazam! in future movies up in the air.

“If you’re out there, and you really liked what happened before, you can do that — that’s fine. But recognize there’s a lot of people that didn’t like those things, and we should always be trying to, I think, tap into as much audience as possible, making as many people as happy as possible,” Levi said in an Instagram video. “That’s what we’re in entertainment for, and I think that’s what Peter and James are really trying to do, and it’s not an easy position. They got handed all of these things that were already in a lot of conflicts… Take it easy. Take a breath.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens in theatres internationally beginning March 15, 2023, and in North America on March 17, 2023.