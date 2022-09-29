Black Adam Rocks Canada Event Will See The Exciting Dwayne Johnson Make An Appearance

Kicking off the long awaited anti-hero film, ‘Black Adam Rocks Canada’ will elate fans with a chance for prizes, and an appearance from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

With the theatrical release of the long developed Black Adam finally on the horizon, Warner Bros. Pictures Canada has announced that to celebrate the event, an exclusive fan-centred event at Cineplex’s The Rec Room in downtown Toronto will play host to ‘Black Adam Rocks Canada.’ The event will include prizes, an advanced screening of the film, complimentary food, and even Dwayne Johnson himself will make an appearance on October 13. The film’s latest trailer from September can be seen below.

The Audi Canada, Cineplex, and Rogers Sports & Media presented event will allow more than 900 fans some unique prize opportunities such as:

A trip to Los Angeles for a winner and guest (includes airfare, hotel, and tickets to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood) – courtesy of IMAX®

Annual CineClub Memberships – courtesy of Cineplex

An evening at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, including complimentary breakfast and afternoon tea for two

Lower-bowl tickets to a professional hockey game in Toronto

Lower-bowl tickets to a professional basketball game in Toronto

An evening at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, including complimentary cocktails

Black Adam Under Armor prize packs

McFarlane Toys prize pack

All fans that attend the event will receive complimentary exclusive swag, and Black Adam Rocks Canada will be hosted by Mark Strong (Strizzzy). Fans in attendance will also listen to a set produced by the official DJ of the Toronto Raptors, 4Korners. When the event concludes, attendees will ‘March to the Movie’ and head from The Rec Room to the Scotiabank Theatre for an advanced screening.

#BlackAdamRocksCanada

⚡️ World-exclusive fan event with global superstar Dwayne Johnson

⚡️ October 13 at Cineplex’s The Rec Room

⚡️ March to the Movie and be the FIRST in 🇨🇦 to see #BlackAdam

⚡️ Hosted by Strizzzy & music by DJ 4KORNERS

⚡️ Exclusive movie swag & prizes pic.twitter.com/vbg5pNSYW2 — Warner Bros. Canada (@WarnerBrosCA) September 26, 2022

There are numerous ways to enter the event as provided by Cineplex:

Beginning September 27, Rogers Sports & Media will offer coast-to-coast viewers of Breakfast Television, and listeners of SONiC (British Columbia), KISS 91.7 (Edmonton), and KISS 105.3 (Ottawa) the chance to win a trip to the event, including airfare and hotel accommodations. KISS 92.5 (Toronto), 100.5 (North Bay), and 102.7 (Kingston) will offer listeners in Ontario the chance to win to tickets to the event.

On a weekly basis, @WarnerBrosCA will surprise and delight select social followers with tickets to the event.

@FANEXPOCanada will be giving away tickets on their social media.

Cineplex will surprise and delight select CineClub members with tickets to the event.

A wide range of local partners in Toronto will be hosting giveaways on their social media pages, including but not limited to: Dead Dog Records, Gotham Central Comics, Club Energy, Hairy Tarantula, Kops Records, Manic Coffee, See-Scape, Silver Snail, Storm Crow Manor, The Dock Ellis, The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, and more.

Black Adam Rocks Canada will take place at Cineplex’s The Rec Room on Bremner Blvd on October 13. With more details found on the Warner Bros. Canada website.