Anticipated Black Clover: Rise of the Wizard King Mobile Game Delayed to 2023

Vic Game Studios has announced the sudden postponement of mobile game Black Clover: Rise of the Wizard King.

If you’ve been looking forward to playing the new Black Clover mobile game, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Black Clover: Rise of the Wizard King Mobile was originally scheduled for a global release in 2022, however, publisher Pearl Abyss and developer Vic Game Studios announced a delay, pushing it back to the first half of 2023.

The mobile game was originally planned to debut as a free-to-play title with in-app purchases for iOS and Android. CEO of Vic Game Studios, Choi Jae-Young, has said that the development team is working hard on the game and that BETA testing will start shortly.

But why the sudden push back? The game developer revealed that the decision was made to raise the game’s quality, which is probably the best outcome for all parties involved. I’m sure a lot of people would rather wait a few months for a good quality game than play a bad one now.

The prologue of Black Clover: Rise of the Wizard King Mobile opens with a demonic force about to wipe out all of humanity, until a lone mage stepped up–and after his victory–was dubbed the Wizard King, making his story a legend. With magic appearing to be everything in this world, we follow the outsider Asta, who was born without magic and who made a vow to a friend that he would one day become the Wizard King.

Black Clover: Rise of the Wizard King features all kinds of characters from manga and anime series. We’ll be able to interact with some of our favorite characters, like Asta, Yuno, Noelle, Yami, Luck, Manga, Julius and more as seen in the teaser trailer (English Dub):

Letter from the Developer:

Hello, My name is Choi Jae-young, CEO of Vic Game Studios, a company developing the next-gen animation RPG Black Clover Mobile. Today, I’m standing in front of the camera to say something important. Black Clover Mobile is being developed smoothly, and we are working hard to deliver not only the excitement and fun of the original animation, but also the best quality that a game can represent. We’re currently in the final stretch, and I look forward to showing it to all users soon. Previously, Black Clover Mobile was being developed to launch in 2022, but we had decided to postpone the launch to improve the game’s quality. Therefore, the release of our game will be in the first half of 2023 rather than in 2022. Not only that, we’re preparing to share development updates in various ways with you. Please look forward to the content that will be introduced in the future. We’re planning global closed beta tests in select regions. As these tests are conducted to validate service stability, they are, unfortunately, conducted in specific global areas first. We are sorry that we cannot give everyone a chance to test our game. Today, even at this time, we are still working hard on development to give you the best experience possible. We’ll see you again with more updates shortly. Thank You!

While fans of the series may have to wait much longer than anticipated, the prospect of getting a manga-accurate game with quality is something that few game adaptations get, so while it is a little disappointing, we are eager to see what improvements will be delivered to Black Clover.