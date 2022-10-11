The Chainsaw Man Anime Is Finally Here For Fans to Enjoy

Chainsaw Man, an incredibly popular and highly-rated manga series, is finally getting the anime adaptation that fans have wanted.

This adaptation, created by MAPPA, has already started to release as of today, October 11, 2022, as part of Crunchyroll’s fall lineup. Fans were excited, to say the least. On Twitter, many people continue to rave about the opening, animation and, of course, the first episode’s release.

The opening to Chainsaw Man begins with the protagonists walking around places, a few flashes of what’s to come during the series, the characters sitting at the movies, and going bowling. By the end of the intro, we see a fight scene take place against “The Chainsaw Man” and these characters, as our first look at the demons that will follow us while the story progresses through episodes.

The premiere episode got an overall 8.4/10 on its IMDb page at the time of writing, and the page describes the series as follows: “Following a betrayal, a young man left for the dead is reborn as a powerful devil-human hybrid after merging with his pet devil and is soon enlisted into an organization dedicated to hunting devils.”

Voice actor Fairouz Ai, whose voice you may recognize from her role as Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, plays Power in the anime. In fact, plenty of voice actors from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures have roles in the Chainsaw Man series. Mariya Ise, the voice actor of Foo Fighters (F.F.) is the voice actor for Himeno! Ryan Colt Levy, who voices Squalo in Golden Wind, also voices Denji in the series!

The second episode of the Chainsaw Man anime comes out on October 18, 2022, only a week after the first episodes premiered, and fans are already excited to see where this series goes next.