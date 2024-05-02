Data Miners Suggest Call of Duty Reveal at Upcoming Xbox Showcase

It has only been two days since Xbox announced the Xbox Games Showcase, and evidence is mounting that [REDACTED] will be a Call of Duty announcement.

Fans have taken the announcement of [REDACTED] from the Xbox Games Showcase announcement this week and have already written it off as a Call of Duty announcement that will follow the main Xbox showcase on June 9. While rumours have been flying around all week, The Verge‘s post on the initial Xbox announcement doesn’t mention a [REDACTED]. It is directly posted as an Xbox and Call of Duty showcase, saying, “Sources familiar with the company’s plans tell me that this is indeed Call of Duty.”

All that has been officially shared about the announcement of [REDACTED] so far has been an emblem with an orange-coloured wolf emblazoned with three faces. This is where things get interesting, as known Call of Duty, information peddler charlieINTEL has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that data miners have found evidence to suggest the teaser is, in fact, ‘Black Ops 6‘. Data miners have allegedly found references to an operator for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, and the longstanding character of all Black Ops, Frank Woods, has been found.

Data miners have found references to Frank Woods Operator for MW3 and Warzone, most likely as a pre-order bonus for Black Ops 6 pic.twitter.com/sW2gFIyXPG — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 1, 2024

As far as evidence goes, more rumours have been spread regarding potential Call of Duty announcements, and what appears to be a data miner on X a user called @CODWarfareForum has gone even further with rumours of potential future releases. His posts show lines of code, and he forecasts that there will be numerous events coming to Call of Duty, including The Crow and Fallout TV Series events. This post can be seen below.

So going forward we have



Gundam Event

Fallout Event

The Crow Movie Event

Black Ops Reveal Event



New Operator Code names



Gulag

Thorn

Woods

Void

Hammer

Fuel#MWIII #Warzone pic.twitter.com/yO5sf5yDfF — COD Warfare All the news (@CODWarfareForum) May 2, 2024

Fans should note that while speculation could be fun, none of these rumours, leaks or data mines have been corroborated by Xbox or Activision, so they should be taken with a grain of salt. Until then, [REDACTED] will be officially revealed on June 9.