Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a Dummy Disc?

The latest COD, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, has disappointed gamers who purchased it physically, since many came with a blank disc.

A lot of people who have bought the physical copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are hitting problems when it comes to trying to play the game with the disc and no internet. This is where the term “dummy discs” comes in: gamers have purchased physical copies so that they would not have to connect to the internet. Except with this game, there is no game to play in some cases as the disc is physically nothing. Gamers still need the internet for the new full game. This mix up is a rare occurrence and completely frustrating for all gamers alike.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s disc is just 72MB of nothing. It's a dummy disc, so you'll have to download 100GB+ to actually get the game 🥹https://t.co/TGtyBBzKWb — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 27, 2022

When it comes to the release of a new game, all players are aware of potential bugs that come along with it. Although, in this instance, there is no fix or patch for this problem except for Activision hopefully refunding gamers and getting them what they originally paid for.

While we all know that sometimes the internet is needed to get some new things to download, the game in this instance is simply a physical copy of absolutely nothing. Twitter is in a frenzy for those who have already purchased the game and are now confused as to how actually to get the game. Gamers all over are completely baffled at how deceptive Activision has been, especially when it comes to such a well-loved game.

With these empty discs, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 now has to always connect to the internet when it comes to playing the full game. This error can lead to multiple problems that we have seen in the past like forced updates and having gamers play DRM versions that could not work in years to come.

A lot of gamers have hit the internet trying to find an answer as to why they have already purchased COD: Modern Warfare 2 and then have to rebuy or try and redownload the game after already doing so. The sheer number of hours to re-download this new game takes time and costs a fortune when combined with the electricity bills.

@XboxSupport several games I purchased a few days ago are requiring me to rebuy them as well as a game I preordered. Call of duty modern warfare II. I shouldn't have to rebuy games that I already purchased. It hasnt even been a week. Can you explain why this is happening? — zd_zma (@zma_zd) October 27, 2022

There has been widespread criticism toward Activision and how this could happen to such a heavenly advertised and popular game. Now, a good majority of discs do feature the entire Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but unfortunately, the number of dummy discs warrants enough concern for public outrage. We, unfortunately, have yet to get a comment from Activision concerning these discs and downloading problems.