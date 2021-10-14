Call of Duty Vanguard Brings Zombies Mode Back to WW2

Call of Duty Vanguard is adding Zombies into its annual first person shooting package. Developed by Treyarch, it continues a formula first introduced with Nazi Zombies from 2008’s World at War.

This is also refined with modern Call of Duty gameplay, cross-progression and a new storyline started from last year’s Black Ops: Cold War.

Its reveal trailer confirms the return of not just zombies. But a familiar brand players first encountered in Call of Duty: World at War‘s secret mode in 2008. In true Zombies fashion, players will be facing waves of Fourth Reich undead across an unlockable playing field. Players can also work in teams of four to complete objectives and reveal map-changing Easter eggs. These can offer players more hints into the Fourth Reich’s plans, grant powerful weapons and even teasers for upcoming maps.

The Call of Duty Vanguard Zombie mode will also be spearheaded by Treyarch. This makes Zombies consistent with some series staples. Perk-a-Colas, the Mystery Box and Wonder Weapons are likely to return. The trailer also teased the Pack-a-Punch machine, letting players upgrade and supercharge their WW2-era weapons. As usual, these upgrades and unlockables are bought through points from killing zombies.

This year’s Zombies also brings in new artifacts to play with. Its trailer for the first map showed four glowing skulls players are likely using to open doors. Players can also acquire powerful melee weapons for one-hit kills in later rounds. A few elements from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also return, including player skills. These timed abilities can buff damage, instantly revive teammates and freeze zombies. Following Modern Warfare and Cold War, the latest game supports cross-progression. Playing the campaign and multiplayer unlocks new operators and weapons to use in Zombies. Players can also prestige and reach higher tiers from playing Zombies alone.

The first map also showed off red portals, letting players dart through different areas to escape hordes. One of these locations includes the Hotel Royal, a multiplayer map from Call of Duty Vanguard remixed for zombies.

The teaser’s CG cutscene follows the Dark Aether storyline introduced in Black Ops Cold War. But Vanguard‘s older setting likely builds connections from decades earlier. This starts with the Nazis summoning a deity to build an army of the undead. Apart from the regular zombies, players will also have to deal with stronger types including runners and special bosses.

Zombies is included as the third mode with Call of Duty Vanguard and launches on November 5, 2021. It’s worth noting players will be receiving seasons of free content. This includes new Zombies maps that continue to add new ways to play and other Dark Aether story nuggets.