Collision Conference Will Prohibit All Russian Organizations and Businesses

Collision Conference, a prominent North American tech conference, has officially announced that it will prohibit all government agencies, organizations, etc, with ties to the Russian government.

The news was announced via a Tweet on the official Collision account, which reads

“Collision Conference is deeply saddened by the loss of life and the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and oppose this war of aggression. As the crisis in Ukraine unfolds, Collision will support and act in accordance with restrictions and sanctions implemented by the European Union and the Canadian government against Russia and Belarus.”

On top of stopping agencies from participating in the conference, any Russian businesses, including private and public companies, won’t be able to exhibit at Collision. The decision comes behind a wealth of countries imposing economic sanctions on Russia, including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, and more. At the same time, other companies like Microsoft have halted all sales in Russia. Game publisher CD Projekt Red also announced it would halt all sales on its digital platform, Gog.com, in Russia.

Collision Conferences will take place on June 20-23, 2022, at the Enercare Center in Toronto. The event’s goal is to bring together professionals from across the tech industry for networking, learning, exposure, and more. A description on the site states “Our content covers topics ranging from data science and content to autotech and environmental sustainability.”

The conference is hosted by Web Summit, a company that also holds successful events like Web Summit in Lisbon, RISE in Hong Kong, and the Corporate Innovation Summit in Toronto.

This year the conference will feature over 50 guest speakers, including CEO of Tinder Renate Nyborg and Co-founder and CEO of Substack Christ Best. You can see a full list of speakers over on the official page.

A general admission ticket to Collision Conference costs CA$ 495, and that price is set to go up another $100 in six days on March 10. There are also various other options for group offers, investors, etc. All the info you need can be seen on the official Collision Conference website.