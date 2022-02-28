HUAWEI Opens First Retail Location In Toronto, With Huge Further Expansion Plans

HUAWEI is a leading technology brand synonymous with innovation, and they’ve excitingly opened their first Canadian retail location this week.

The first store opening inside the Canada Computers North York location marks the beginning of the HUAWEI technology company’s expansion into Canada, with the goal of offering its quality products to consumers across the Canadian nation. The eventual potential opening of their first standalone store remains a milestone on the horizon.

This first location marks the company’s first daring foray into the Canadian market, offering its signature interactive shopping experience in person, bringing its sleek devices to the laptops, monitors, wearables, audio products, tablets, and smart home devices’ mega-store. There are plans for more Canadian retail locations to surface in the coming weeks, with 15 on the way, and the stores will be strategically scattered throughout the nation from ‘coast-to-coast.’

General Manager of Huawei Device BG Canada, Li Shilong says “This is also a strong sign of our sustainable investment and our goal to strengthen the connection to the Canadian market,” including “Huawei utilizes the power of digital solutions and technological innovations to improve and simplify life for our customers. With our new stores located across Canada, we can now respond even more closely to the individual needs and wishes of Canadians.”

CEO of Canada Computers & Electronics, Gordon Chan said “This partnership signifies our commitment to showcasing leading global technology to enhance our customer retail experience,” as well as “With 31 years of business, we look forward to elevating our portfolio by developing strong relations to advocate for a sustainable future,” with regard to the partnership of the brands.

In celebration of the grand opening of the Huawei retail location, they held a special day one sales event with competitions for customers to win exciting prizes from their latest releases, from the HUAWEI MateView GT, FreeBuds Lipstick, a HUAWEI GT watch, and Huawei Sound Joy speaker. Customers also received discounts of up to a staggering 50% off products during the grand opening sale.

Technophiles who want demos, or the ability to see these exciting devices in action can head down to the Canada North Computers location in Toronto to check them out for themselves. Fans can also stay in the loop with exciting HUAWEI announcements by following their Twitter account for updates.