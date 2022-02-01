HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick Now Available in Canada

HUAWEI has announced that its FreeBuds Lipstick is now available in Canada and to celebrate the launch, for a limited time, customers who purchase the earbuds from February 1st-10th, will receive a free HUAWEI Band 6.

The smartphone company says the FreeBuds Lipstick has a luxury design with cutting-edge technology that is comfortable to wear and features outstanding audio quality. The lipstick-case-designed earbuds were conceived by a group of multinational designers from the global luxury, fashion, automotive, digital and brand strategy industries in Huawei’s Paris Aesthetics Research Centre.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick case itself features a luxury-grade stainless-steel charging case, a magnetic design and a “click” sounds familiar to anyone who buys beauty products. The colour of the case is a combination of black and gold with a lipstick red coming out of the case which is the FreeBuds Lipstick themselves.

When noise cancellation is turned off, the FreeBuds Lipstick offers 22 hours of music playback with a fully charged case. The earbuds themselves, at full charge, offer 4 hours of playback. Regardless of brand, the earbuds can easily connect to any Android smartphone, it can even connect to PC, tablets and iOS devices by dual device connection through Bluetooth.

The FreeBuds Lipstick was tested through an ergonomic simulation system grounded by 10,000+ human ear models via HUAWEI’s industry-leading open-fit design. The extensive stress simulation tests the eight parts of the ear to enhance the earphone design while providing the ultimate comfort while wearing the FreeBuds Lipstick.

The earbuds feature AEM EQ adjustment which will allow users to personalize their audio experience by choosing from three modes of EQ. Those modes include the default mode–balanced, bass boost, and treble boost. The FreeBuds Lipstick also supports a frequency range of 40 kHz and a sample rate of up to 48 kHz when recording your voice in a travel vlog or sounds through the earbuds.

To enable recording, users must turn on Surroundings Mode through HUAWEI AI Life app. The recording feature is only available for photography, audio recording, short-video recording, or live streaming phone apps for certain HUAWEI smartphone models that have been updated to EMUI 11 or above. Those HUAWEI models include the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, Porsche Design Mate 40 RS, Mate 40E, P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro+ and Mate X2.



The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick is currently available in Canada starting at $348.99 CAD. Customers who purchase the earbuds from February 1st-10th 2022 will receive a free HUAWEI Band 6 ($98.99 CAD value).