Fans of the hit Dungeons & Dragons-based web series-turned media company, Critical Role, will be excited to learn that its newest series, Reign of the Weredragon, has announced who will be hosting the latest game.

Announced via press release, Renowned game designer and Darrington Press creative director Chris Perkins will serve as Game Master, joined at the table by Taliesin Jaffe, Whitney Moore, Luis Carazo, and Robbie Daymond—all of whom have been on Critical Role before. Set in Whelvia, a once-idyllic fairytale land now under the tyrannical rule of Queen Forlorne Lykona, Reign of the Weredragon follows four heroes ordained by the stars to stand against the darkness. The series draws from the campaign frame co-written by Perkins for Daggerheart: Hope & Fear.

However, what makes Reign of the Weredragon interesting as a new live, interactive Daggerheart miniseries is that it invites viewers to help shape the adventure as it unfolds. Through the official Darrington Press Discord, viewers will have the opportunity to vote on elements of the story during and between episodes. Based on how the audience votes, the cast will seemingly then need to adjust and steer their adventure accordingly, which could result in some pretty humorous outcomes.

“I want to demystify the role of the Gamemaster and show how fun and rewarding it can be,” said Perkins, adding, “We’re going to pull back the curtain and show folks how I prepare for each session and what’s going through my mind as this mini-campaign unfolds.” He continued, “Another exciting aspect of this show is that we’ll be inviting viewers to become my GM co-conspirators by soliciting their creative input. Shared storytelling is magical, and I’ve cast many a spell from the GM’s chair. If Reign of the Weredragon inspires anyone to run a game of their own, mission accomplished!”

The series premieres Wednesday, January 13, 2027, at 6 pm EST, and will debut live broadcasts every Wednesday on Beacon, as well as Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube channels.