Crunchyroll Games’ The Eminence In Shadow Anime Game Pre-Registration Is Open Now

The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden game from Crunchyroll Games has been set to launch in November, and pre-registration just opened.

It may be time to take a break from Genshin Impact, anime fans. This week, Crunchyroll Games announced their newest mobile and PC game, The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden, has opened pre-registration on all its platforms: iOS, Android and Windows. New image stills and a trailer dropped—which revealed a first look at some cinematics and in-game combat.

The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden will be based on the characters from the hit-RPG fantasy series, where players will be able to don the main characters to fight off the villainous Cult of Diabolos. The playable characters will include Shadow, Alexia, Alpha, Beta, along with other main cast members from the anime and the manga.

Players will be able to use the roster of characters to find the perfect team composition for various challenges, with the team having a Tank, Attacker and Supporter. Much of the game’s focus has been said to be focused on players trying out different team variations to activate special Team Combos that can make or break a fight. It seemed to work similarly to Pokémon Go’s mechanic of using special attacks in Gym Battles, Raids and other regular skirmishes.

The trailer also showed that the team would have an SP meter to fill, which could then be used for Hidden Technique attacks, similar to popular games like the Mortal Kombat games or BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. Team members could also gain special items and equipment from battles, which will also be references to the source material in The Eminence in Shadow show.

The web novel was where the series began, then the manga had gained traction since its first publication run back in December 2018, with 8 volumes now out and still ongoing. The anime series just began airing in October with only 5 episodes out on HIDIVE. Here is a synopsis of The Eminence in Shadow series, provided by Crunchyroll Games:

“A boy gets reincarnated as the noble house scion Cid Kagenou in a new world. He is neither a protagonist nor a last boss. He hides his powers to blend in with the mob, and manipulates the narrative from the shadows. As the self-proclaimed “the eminence in the shadow”, Cid and his secret organization, “Shadow Garden,” work behind the scenes to defeat the dark Cult of Diabolos, which he totally made up. But it turns out that the cult actually exists…!”

Fans have already noted how the series smartly played with many of the common isekai and strongest hero tropes. Of course, like the series, The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden had already showed off their focus on the anime waifus, and their jiggle mechanics—still not as crazy as the Dead or Alive, or Soul Caliber games.

The developer already noted they will be hosting a special demo of the game at their booth during Anime NYC, taking place November 18-20. Anime RPG gamers and The Eminence in Shadow fans can expect the game to officially launch on November 29, 2022. The anime series with the same name is now streaming on HIDIVE. The time to lurk in the shadows is coming soon; do not forget to sign up for pre-registration now!