Mortal Kombat’s 30th Anniversary Showcases A Slew of Content for Fans

In celebration of Mortal Kombat‘s 30th anniversary, Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios released a video with 30 years’ worth of the classic video game.

The video depicts brief clips of the designing process of the old and new additions to the game, and the creators briefly speak on it.

Over the years, due to a massive surge in popularity upon its release, the Mortal Kombat series has had multiple live-action, animated movies and spin-offs all playing into the story: Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm (1996 animated series) (available for digital purchase), Mortal Kombat (2021 film), Mortal Kombat (1995 film), Mortal Kombat: Legacy (2013 web series), Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021 animated film), and Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge (2020 animated film) which are all available on HBO Max.

For fans who don’t know: Mortal Kombat is not only on consoles; you can download it right on your cell phone. In fact, nearly 150 million people have downloaded the mobile app to date. Klassic Movie Raiden is available in the app from Oct. 7th to the 14th. In that same time span, logging in daily will allow you to collect free anniversary gifts and see new in-game content.

New official artwork was also revealed with the anniversary of the classic game, depicting different scenes from the history of the classic game, all tied together in the dragon logo we all know and love.

Furthermore, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the third part of the animated film series, is being released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, after the first two: Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and Battle of the Realms. If you are (or want to be) a fan of these films, keep your eyes peeled for the new addition.

Mortal Kombat has nearly 80 million video game units sold since the first edition in arcades back in 1992, and people still play the game every day! A 30-year-old game series that people still rave about upon every new addition is truly something special.