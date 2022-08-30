News

Warner Bros. Discovery Reveals Exciting UK Games Academy With Rocksteady Studios

| August 30, 2022
Warner Bros and Rocksteady studios have launched a collaboration in the UK that aims to turn a passion for gaming into a career with a UK based academy boot camp to develop skills.

The NextGen skills academy-based program elects to serve as a bridge between the avid gamer and an interest in game design and development. The hybrid 12-week skill development boot camp is a crash course in skills that are essential in making a career in the games industry, with an immersive experience.

The course has revealed a staggeringly in-depth itinerary that would excite any aspiring gamer looking to dive into development. The initiative starts accepting applicants on August 30, with a simple requirement of applicants to be 18-years-old or older, a permanent resident of the UK and of course general interest. The program offers unique opportunities, with pathways to streamline the process of becoming a game developer, emphasizing the importance of allowing applicants who may not have had an easy go of entering the industry (such as a university recommendation).

The deadline for applicants is September 23, and the program offered by Warner Bros and Rocksteady Studios (responsible for the Batman Arkham series) is helmed by industry professionals with experience. Another boon for aspiring applicants is the notion that financial assistance can also be provided for those that require it.

Please note that we welcome applications from individuals that haven’t had any formal education or professional experience in games, but feel they can demonstrate that they are interested and have some experience in the field they are applying to. We are also interested in individuals from other relevant industries (e.g.: computer programming/computer science, physics, maths, animation, visual effects (VFX), project management, music, music technology, art, and design). 

Warner Bros Access
Aspiring UK game developers can visit the Warner Bros. Discovery Access website for more detailed information regarding the program and requirements, and UK residents can apply here.

