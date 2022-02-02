Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Reportedly has been Delayed to 2023

Warner Bros. has quietly delayed Rocksteady’s upcoming DC game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to 2023, according to people close to development via Bloomberg.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was originally slated to release this year but while unconfirmed, the game may be coming out in the following year instead due to “the pandemic and other development challenges”. If the report is to be belive then this is the Rocksteady game’s first delay as it was originally announced for 2022. Rocksteady initially revealed the game at DC Fandome back in August 2020 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S; a little before the release of next-gen consoles.

The delay news follows other games in Warner Bros.’s upcoming slate of games that have faced similar delays. Warner Bros. recently reiterated its intention to release Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy this year, which were both delayed out of 2021 last year. The J.K. Rowling title has been the subject of controversy due to the author’s transphobic views and the game’s senior producer leaving the project after facing criticism for his far-right YouTube channel.

In a tweet last week, Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar said the company is intending to release “a full slate of highly anticipated games” this year, which featured both titles. In hindsight the lack of a visual mention of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was telling of the game’s release status.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is being developed by Batman Arkham series creator, RockSteady Studios and takes place in the developer’s in its game universe, the Arkhamverse. The game takes place sometime after Batman: Arkham Knight and has been described as a “genre-bending action-adventure shooter” that will insert players in an open-world Metropolis. The game will be playable in either solo or online co-op with up to four players.

It follows an original story from the perspective of four Suicide Squad members which includes Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark. As the game’s title teases, Task Force X is given the task by Amanda Waller to kill the Justice League who are being brainwashed by the invading force of Brainiac. Justice League members under the DC villain’s control include Superman, the Flash and Green Lantern. What a time to not have Batman’s contingency plan for his fellow Justice League members.

2023 seems so far away, until then WB games are releasing LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on April 5th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The title has reportedly been dealing with its own problems which include multiple delays, mismanagement and crunch.