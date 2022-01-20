Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Launching on April 5th

WB Games has revealed that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will launch on PC and consoles on April 5th.

The official release date confirmation comes after the game was originally leaked by a UK-based retailer, Game in a now-deleted tweet. The release lines up as the TT Games developed game was initially slated for a spring 2022 release window. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga adapts the entire nine-film Skywalker Saga which includes reliving Rise of Skywalker in the biggest and boldest LEGO Star Wars game yet. The upcoming game will feature revised gameplay mechanics for all types of characters that use lightsabers, blasters and more. In celebration, WB Games has released a gameplay overview trailer of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars game.

“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the biggest roster of playable characters in the LEGO Star Wars series and players will engage in new ways of combat as they wield lightsabers, fire blasters, and chain different attacks with the greatest legends from every era of the Skywalker saga,” WB Games said in a statement describing the game.

“Players can fight against the forces of evil as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes. The greatest space and land vehicles are also available to command. Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings, or podrace on Tatooine.”

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was originally announced in 2019 and was planned to release in 2020. That didn’t work out as the game faced multiple delays to 2021 and then 2022. The game has been described as TT Games’ biggest game yet, that isn’t without its development difficulties.

Polygon recently released a feature that heavily details that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga development has led to an extensive crunch. The culture of crunch at TT Games existed well before The Skywalker Saga project was green-lighted, it actually dates back to the company’s formation in 2005. Interviews with anonymous former employees described their experience with TT games as “PTTSD” and that overtime was expected.

“It was a very soft-spoken blackmail. If people don’t start doing overtime, there’s going to be problems,’” one former employee said to Polygon.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to launch on April 5th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.