Destiny 2: Lightfall Launches February 28 With New Trailer & SteelSeries Collab

Get Dripped Out, Guardians
| February 27, 2023
Bungie released a new Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer leading up to tomorrow’s launch—here is a rundown of all the extra content and SteelSeries gear.

In the penultimate chapter to the Light and Darkness saga for Guardians, Bungie highlighted everything fans can enjoy ahead of the Destiny 2: Lightfall launch on Tuesday, February 28. This week, the game company was excited to recap the various companion content and gear players could watch or buy—from the trailers, a documentary, and blogs to the amazing SteelSeries collaboration. Also, the final cinematic for Season of the Seraph and the year of The Witch Queen was revealed, setting up what is next for the Light and Darkness saga.

As a major fan of the series, I have been hyped for this new chapter. In Destiny 2: Lightfall, players will be up against the big boy Calus, the evil former emperor of the Cabal—who has returned to the solar system alongside the Pyramid fleet as a Disciple of the Witness. He was first revealed in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. The brand-new subclass Strand will also be cool as Guardians can explore the new destination, Neptune’s gleaming megacity of Neomuna—which is under attack from Calus’ mysterious and deadly Shadow Legion.

YouTube video

This chapter has a lot to offer players both in-game and physically because why not look cool both virtually and in-person—with gaming gear from SteelSeries and KontrolFreak. Here is a wonderful list of all the special edition gear players can buy now to show their support for the upcoming chapter:

  • Arctis 7+ Headset | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – $179.99
  • Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – $149.99
  • QcK Prism XL Mousepad | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – $69.99
  • Nova Pro Booster Pack | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition  – $34.99
  • KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition –$19.99

My personal favourite is the Arctis 7+ headset, as audio is one of the most important things for my gaming experiences. Top-notch audio input and output have always been a major focus on getting the best experiences out of games, especially multiplayer games like this. This wireless headset is perfectly balanced in performance and design, and is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S.

Destiny 2: Lightfall Launches February 28 With Steelseries Collab 2

Here is a breakdown of all the awesome Destiny 2: Lightfall supplementary content:

  • Lightfall Interactive Trailer for new and returning Guardians to catch up on the story before Lightfall
  • ViDoc: As Light Falls with insights from developers on Lightfall
  • Weapons and Gear Trailer showing off new firepower coming with Lightfall
  • A closer look at the new subclass, Strand, with a new trailer and blog post
  • Lightfall and the Year Ahead blog from Game Director Joe Blackburn
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall x SteelSeries collaboration

So much to see and so much incredible gear to grab! Destiny 2: Lightfall launches tomorrow on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and PC (Steam and the Epic Games Store).

