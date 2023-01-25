Destiny 2 Removing Blue Engrams For Players With Higher Power Level

With Hotfix 6.3.0.5, Destiny 2 is changing how it handles Blue Engrams for players above a 1530 power level while also adding a lengthy list of updates and changes.

The newest update for the free-to-play shooter, Destiny 2, is making some significant changes ahead of the release of the next expansion, Lightfall. Starting today, the biggest change comes with the removal of Blue Engrams for all players above the Soft Gear Cap (a power level of 1530). The background maintenance is scheduled to end later today, January 24, at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.

The equivalent Glimmer amount will be rewarded instead of those Blue Engrams. Additionally, players will see their Gunsmith reputation increased by 25% to compensate for the lack of blue engrams while also bumping reputation gains by over 50% for Gambit. On the weapons side of things in Destiny 2, the Submachine Gun is being buffed, and the Pulse Rifle is being nerfed.

With the upcoming Lightfall expansion, we will see yet another iteration of the ever-changing Destiny 2, where over the course of the last few years, Bungie has continued to make strides with Destiny 2 gameplay, visuals, and much, much more.

For those that like scouring each and every change for updates like these, the full details of Destiny 2 the hotfix can be found here: