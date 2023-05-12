Diablo IV’s Server Slam Beta: Everything You Need to Know

Diablo IV is one of the most hotly-anticipated releases of the year, and just a month out from release Activision-Blizzard is holding one final beta for fans to jump in.

The “Server Slam” beta, as it’s titled, features quite a few new features and enhancements over Diablo IVs last beta, letting players try out all five different classes in the game. If you’re hoping to jump in, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the Server Slam.

When Is the Diablo IV Server Slam Beta?

Unfortunately, the Server Slam is a bit shorter than the last beta, so you only have a short window of time if you want to jump in. The beta kicks-off on Friday, May 12th, at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/ 9pm CEST.

You’ll have two days to jump into Diablo IV, as the beta will end on Sunday, May 14th, at the same times listed above. The purpose of this round, as you might expect, is to try and bring as many players into the game as possible and “slam” the servers to test their capacity.

How Do You Join the Server Slam Beta?

Unlike the previous beta, this one is open to anyone and everyone. The only catch is that you need a Battle.net account in order to register. If you don’t have an account, you can create one here.

The beta can simply be downloaded on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You’ll then just need to use your Battle.net account to log in upon startup.

Server Slam Content and Rewards

As mentioned, this beta will include all six classes featured in Diablo IV, including Rogue, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Necromancer, and Druid.

There’s a level cap of 20, and players will have access to both the prologue and the entirety of the first act, which takes place in the Fractured Peaks region. On top of this, the beta has two different options for co-op; two-player couch co-op on the same system or four-player online co-op.

The Server Slam beta has a number of enhancements and fixes from the previous one, which Blizzard has detailed in a lengthy blog post. Here are a few of the highlights.

Optimized multiple dungeons across all zones to minimize the need for backtracking.

All doors will now generate a minimap ping when they are opened.

Reviewed class skills to confirm that all classes have access to sufficient skills that remove control impairing effects.

There are four different rewards beta players can earn for the full game, which will require a fair bit of playing. Here are the rewards.

Initial Casualty Title – Reach Kyovashad with one character.

Early Voyager Title – Reach level 20 on one character.

Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item – Reach level 20 on one character.

Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy – Defeat Ashava with a level 20 character.

Diablo IV launches on June 6 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.