News

Dune: Part 2 — First Look At Austin Butler & Florence Pugh

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Has Finally Come To Life
| April 27, 2023
Dune’s Newest Trailer gives another look at the Adaptation

In an exclusive first look with Vanity Fair, Dune: Part Two received several interviews, as well as the first images of Florence Pugh and Austin Butler as the villain of the movie.

With fans across the globe getting excited for the conclusion to the epic-novel-turned-film, Dune: Part Two received a special first look via Vanity Fair, where interviews with director Denis Villeneuve, Zendaya, and Timothée Chalamet revealed several secrets for the upcoming movie, while we also got a sneak peek of the characters played by Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, and Austin Butler’s villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Set to kick off right at the conclusion of the first film, Dune: Part Two won’t have a time jump forward as it’s a continuation of the first film. “It’s important—it’s not a sequel, it’s a second part. There’s a difference,” director Denis Villeneuve stated. “I wanted the movie to really open just where we left the characters. There’s no time jump. I wanted dramatic continuity with part one.”

Florence Pugh has joined the cast this time around as Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), “Her stake could not be higher because she’s afraid that her father could lose the throne, could lose everything,” Villeneuve says. “When I met Florence, I was struck by her assurance, how grounded she is as a young woman, how direct, how unapologetic. She has something inherently royal about her. I will definitely believe that Florence could become, in the future, a prime minister.”

Dune Part 2 First Look At Austin Butler Amp Florence Pugh 23042704

Additionally, the villain for this film comes in the form of Austin Butler, who plays the role formerly held by the singer Sting in the 1984 film, as Feyd-Rautha—the monstrous Harkonnen prince. “Austin Butler brought to the screen something that would be a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger,” described Villeneuve.

Dune was originally written in 1965 by Frank Herbert as an epic science-fiction novel—winning the Nebula Award for Best Novel and tying for the Hugo Award. It has often been described as the “world’s best-selling science fiction novel.” Following its success, a 1984 film by David Lynch was made, along with a television mini-series in 2000 by John Harrison. Dune: Part One was released in 2021 with an all-star cast and received 10 nominations with 6 wins at the 94th Academy Awards.

Dune: Part Two, which Warner Bros. and Legendary produce, is set to be released on November 3rd, 2023.

File Under: Dune, Warner Brothers
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Stranded Alien Dawn 4

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PC) Review 

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a great experience for those looking to get into the survival…

Pulse11

MSI Pulse 17 (B13V) Laptop Review

MSI’s Pulse 17 B13V is built around a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card for impressive…

hells paradise 2023 watch or drop 23042404 3

Hell’s Paradise (2023): Watch Or Drop

Dive into Hell’s Paradise’s thrilling world with our watch or drop of its first three…

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Review (PS5)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) Review

Expertly expanding upon its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not only one of the…

Dead Island 2 cover

Dead Island 2 (Xbox Series X) Review

“Who Do You Voodoo” has gone Hollywood in Dead Island 2.