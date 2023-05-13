Dwayne Johnson To Return to the Fast & Furious Franchise

In an unexpected turn of events, Dwayne Johnson reprises his role in the Fast & Furious series, indicating a promising shift in the franchise and his career.

Three months ago, whispers of Dwayne Johnson’s return to Fast and Furious 11 began circulating, and those rumours have now been confirmed. This marks a surprising reunion between Johnson and Vin Diesel, whose previous fallout during Fate of the Furious filming was widely publicized.

Following the release of the eighth film, Dwayne Johnson and Diesel were never in the same scene together, sparking a feud that played out over social media for months. Johnson’s spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, was seen as a peace offering, splitting the franchise into two distinct parts. Despite Johnson’s previous assertions that he would not return to the franchise, it appears that the tables have turned.

Last year, Johnson’s film Black Adam grossed $393 million worldwide, barely scraping profitability. The subsequent controversies have plagued Johnson’s reputation, including blame for the flop of Shazam: Fury of the Gods and reported tensions with Warner Bros. Discovery executives. However, returning to Fast & Furious, one of the biggest franchises in the world, maybe the redemption Johnson needs.

Contrary to previous announcements, the news that the franchise will continue with another trilogy of films adds intrigue to Fast & Furious 11. Could Johnson’s return be the fuel that powers the franchise through two more films? The first time both stars are back on screen together, the fan reaction will be electrifying. As the Fast & Furious saga continues, fans eagerly anticipate this new chapter in the franchise and Johnson’s career.

As we buckle up for this thrilling reunion, it’s clear that both the franchise and Johnson are poised for a high-octane comeback, promising new twists, turns and high-speed excitement for fans worldwide.