Echo Dot Kids Announced by Amazon

Today Amazon announced an all-new Alexa experience for families in Canada with the new Echo Dot Kids.

Anyone can bring Alexa’s power into their home with the help of the Amazon Echo Dot. However, The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition may be something that every parent wants to think about for their children.

For their children, parents can select any combination of the following options:

The Echo Dot Kids. With Echo Dot with an Owl or Dragon design, Amazon Kids features, parental controls, and a year of Amazon Kids+ it is the easiest way to get started

Amazon Kids+ on Alexa adds the Amazon Kids+ membership to Alexa, as well as a variety of Alexa-specific content such as kid-friendly radio stations, audiobooks, and premium skills.

The price of the Amazon Echo Dot Kids is $79.99, and unlocks some very unique features. With Audible books and kid-friendly premium Alexa skills like Disney Stories, Barbie, Pinkfong Baby Shark, and Star Wars, Amazon Kids+ and Alexa build upon the company’s existing all-inclusive membership.

Echo Dot Kids Special Features

Amazon Kids+ provides parents with all of Amazon Kids’ parental controls and features, as well as unlimited access to kid-friendly content, such as:

Just ask to get started : Kids just have to say “Alexa, open Amazon Kids” and Alexa will suggest an audiobook, skill, and more.

: Kids just have to say “Alexa, open Amazon Kids” and Alexa will suggest an audiobook, skill, and more. Hundreds of Audible Books : Kids will enjoy hours of entertaining and educational Audible books performed by some of their favourite characters such as Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, The Little Prince, Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, and Peter Pan.

: Kids will enjoy hours of entertaining and educational Audible books performed by some of their favourite characters such as Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, The Little Prince, Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, and Peter Pan. 8 Ad-Free, Kid-Friendly Stations from Fun Kids Radio: Kids will love the thousands of songs with stations available including Fun Kids Non-Stop, Fun Kids Party, and Fun Kids Sleep Sounds.

Kids will love the thousands of songs with stations available including Fun Kids Non-Stop, Fun Kids Party, and Fun Kids Sleep Sounds. Flash briefings, specifically for kids: News-O-Matic subjects may include anything from football to fashion or major scientific discoveries in other galaxies. There are frequent updates on arts and entertainment, technology, and animals that kids love to learn about. And the news is often international, empowering kids to become true global citizens.

News-O-Matic subjects may include anything from football to fashion or major scientific discoveries in other galaxies. There are frequent updates on arts and entertainment, technology, and animals that kids love to learn about. And the news is often international, empowering kids to become true global citizens. Alexa Kid Skills : With kid-specific Alexa skills such as Amazon Storytime, Amazon Math, You Choose Epic History, Frozen SING!, and Ghostbusters: Franchise 84, kids can explore Alexa skills developed by the best in kids’ entertainment and education.

: With kid-specific Alexa skills such as Amazon Storytime, Amazon Math, You Choose Epic History, Frozen SING!, and Ghostbusters: Franchise 84, kids can explore Alexa skills developed by the best in kids’ entertainment and education. Wake Up to Favourite Characters: Kids can start the day with alarms featuring their favourite characters such as Moana, Rapunzel, Olaf from Frozen, and Judy Hopps from Zootopia.

Echo Dot Kids Parental Controls

The megacorporation ensures the safety of its users with its “longstanding commitment to preserve and build trust with customers and their families. As with all Amazon devices and services” as such, Amazon Kids+ is built with strict safeguards in place to protect children while also giving parents control over the experience.

The included Parent Dashboard lets parents choose which services their children can use, which skills are available, and monitor their children’s activity. Voice purchasing is also disabled by default on Amazon Kids.

Amazon Kids+ on Alexa will be available to enable via the Alexa app on the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Flex, Echo Plus, Echo Show, and Echo Studio beginning October 20 via an over-the-air software update.

The Echo Dot Kids is $79.99 and will begin shipping on October 20. Pre-order Echo Dot Kids at Amazon starting today.

Technology is a powerful and potentially dangerous medium that has been made available to children, however, with Amazon Kids+ steps are being taken to foster a more healthy relationship between the children of today and the technology of the future.