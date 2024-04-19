Eiyuden Chronicle Developer Is “Moving Forward With a Sequel”

Rabbit & Bear Studios has announced plans to create a sequel to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes following the death of the series creator Yoshitaka Murayama earlier this year.

Set to release on April 23, Eiyuden Chronicle is a spiritual successor to the Suikoden franchise, which Murayama also created. The creator passed away in February due to complications with an ongoing illness, but the studio has expressed the hope of carrying his legacy forward.

Rabbit & Bear recently held a Reddit AMA consisting of Studio Head and Character Designer Junko Kawano, Director and System Designer Osamu Komuta, and Art Director and Producer Junichi Murakami. When asked about the future of the franchise, the studio had a direct response, saying

“We are moving forward with a sequel. “It is very sad that Murayama is not with us anymore, but we have discussed many things with him. I hope we will be able to carry on Murayama’s legacy, and I always want to treasure his last work. I hope many people will support this game.”

The studio also expressed how much this project meant to Murayama and how proud it was to realize his vision. Throughout the AMA, many fans expressed their condolences to the team, and later on, the studio expressed how much the project meant to Murayama, saying, “No matter how bad Murayama’s mood or his health, he was always happy and smiling as soon as he saw the joy and excitement of his fans. I know that he loved you all.”

Murayama’s vision for the game is why certain design choices were made, particularly the save system of Eiyuden Chronicle. When one question suggested implementing more options to save progress, Rabbit & Bear noted that would go directly against Murayama’s “concept of play.”

The studio further explains by saying, ” The save point system allows saving only at specific locations in the dungeon, thereby creating a tension until you reach the save point, a satisfaction when reaching it, and a gradual relief when you do reach it.”

Of course, how the sequel manages to carry forward Eiyuden Chronicle’s vision will likely, at least partially, depend on the success of the game, but apparently, possibilities were already discussed with Murayama before his passing.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.