FromSoftware Announces Exciting Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree Expansion

After a year of traversing The Lands Between, Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree has confirmed that a new expansion for the FromSoftware epic is in development.

After a torrential downpour of DLC rumours, it has finally happened, FromSoftware has announced a new expansion for Elden Ring called Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Tarnished explorers of The Lands Between can rejoice in the grace of the announcement from FromSoftware themselves, as many rumours have been floating around the internet for almost the entire year regarding potential DLC that will bring Tarnished back to the roundtable. Fans can check out the official announcement below, which was made on Twitter.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

The message reads “Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.” This of course follows the latest massive update for the title, that saw PvP coliseums open all over The Lands Between, allowing Tarnished to test their mettle in combat for bragging rights, and the lifeblood currency of the realm, runes.

Although Elden Ring recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, the title hasn’t slowed down much and is alive and well on Reddit, where aspiring Tarnished can find community and tips from the player base. With all the discussion of boss defeat strategies, PvP challenges, and requests for “fun collaboration” comes the rumour mill. Fans have been speculating about the possible directions Elden Ring DLC could take almost since the game’s inception.

The consensus is that the DLC will include details about Malenia’s brother, the Empyrean Miquella, who is considered by most to be the game’s toughest boss, as well as where the fearsome foe gets her “Blade of Miquella” nickname. The godling also appears to be riding a horse that bears a passing resemblance to Torrent in the photo from the above tweet. But given the vagueness of the announcement, it’s really anyone’s guess what direction Elden Ring will take next, and all fans have to go on is the brief announcement and Grace’s guidance until more information is given.

Last week, Bandai Namco made a triumphant announcement: Elden Ring had sold an impressive 20 million copies worldwide, just ahead of its first anniversary on Feb. 25, 2022. This milestone is a testament to the game’s remarkable success, cementing its place as a blockbuster hit!