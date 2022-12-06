Elden Ring To Open The Bloody Colosseums On December 7

Adventurers looking for an excuse to return to Elden Ring‘s The Lands Between, can bask in the glory of the colosseums starting tomorrow.

It’s no secret that Elden Ring was a widely popular game of 2022. Reaching huge sales milestones, and cultivating a community that saw the name ‘Let Me Solo Her’ brought to legendary status for joining other Tarnished in their quest to bring down the troublesome Malenia, Blade of Miquella solo while only donning a jar helmet and two katanas. Tarnished looking to revisit The Lands Between now have an excuse, as the free Colosseum update for Elden Ring is releasing tomorrow. Bandai Namco dropped a trailer for the new content that can be seen below.

One of the more noteworthy elements of the video, is the “Join Forces To Fight For The Elden Ring” sentence, as it shows many players teamed up against massive boss fights before showing off the new PvP gameplay. Then glorious colosseum battles are shown off in up to 3 vs 3 settings, proving the game hacking prophecy of the colosseum usage shown back in April.

Elden Ring will probably get a multiplayer arena DLC some time in the future based on this out-of-bounds video I recorded of a currently inaccessible area in the game. https://t.co/rMx1JvhIGj — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 6, 2022

The description for the video reads ““Come forth, warriors, and bask in the glory of the Colosseum. The Colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid will open their gates, allowing players to engage in battles such as duels, free-for-alls and team fights. Prove your worth in the free Colosseum Update,” detailing there are three colosseums to prove your Tarnished build is strongest.

While not much else has been revealed, including whether there will be ranked matchmaking, adjustable options, or if certain weapons will be barred from competition, fans won’t have to wait long as the update lands tomorrow. Although Elden Ring launched back in March, the community has been alive and well over on Reddit, so Tarnished can venture over there for community banter until the colosseums open their bloody gates.