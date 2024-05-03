Fromsoftware Says Shadow Of The Erdtree Will Sadly Be The Only Elden Ring Dlc

A new interview has come out with FromSoftware Director Hidetaka Miyazaki and Bonfire, discussing all sorts of details surrounding Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree before the June 21 launch.

The highly anticipated Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is coming on June 21, and ahead of the launch date, an interview has come out from FromSoftware Director Hidetaka Miyazaki and Bonfire (hosted on Chinese website Zhihu) detailing the DLC. Unfortunately for fans, Miyazaki also said some bad news, Shadow of the Erdtree will be Elden Ring‘s only DLC expansion, but almost instantly, he did not rule out a full sequel.

Miyazaki explains a wealth of things about Elden Ring, but mainly focuses on the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. He explains that the DLC came from cut-off parts of the large-scale mythos George R.R. Martin created. The DLC is a story beat that just didn’t make it into the main game; it’s composed of “already existing parts.” Miyazaki explains the reasoning behind putting all of Elden Ring‘s DLC into one expansion rather than splitting it up was done on purpose, to enhance “freedom and sense of adventure” as opposed to how split previous FromSoftware titles (mainly Dark Souls) DLC made the narrative feel.

In the Land of Shadow, Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord.



Pre-order #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree: https://t.co/X4NyBsLYRC pic.twitter.com/8RTCCxFYUa — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 21, 2024

When speaking on the DLC of the expansion, Miyazaki likened it to the second half of the base Elden Ring game. Miyazaki continued by revealing Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will also have eight new weapon categories added, and many loose threads in the main storyline of Elden Ring will be answered, but he stops short of confirming that the DLC won’t raise more questions for fans. Finally, Miyazaki has a firm stance that this is the first and only main DLC expansion for Elden Ring, but he doesn’t rule out the idea of a sequel. So, while this journey in The Lands Between may be coming to an end, fans may see Elden Ring 2 in the future.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is releasing on June 21, and fans can find the whole interview here, but it will need to be translated.