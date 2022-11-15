Stream Deck + Is Elgato’s Next Gen Peripheral for Content Creation

Elgato has launched a new product that combines some of the most popular stream and audio controllers on the Market in the Stream Deck +.

The Stream Deck + unifies the functionality of buttons, touch screens and dials to control applications like never before. The Stream Deck + has eight customizable LCD keys, a touch strip that runs the width of the device and four programmable 360° dials. The keys operate like every Stream Deck on the market. They are customizable with Elgato’s suite of app controls for native and third-party applications and stream software.

The Touch Strip serves multiple functions. Each of the four quadrants acts as the display for the below dial, but each is a button of its own, where a short press can act as one function, and a long press can act as another one. Swipes of the Touch Strip to the left and right change what page your Stream Deck + is on.

The dials can do a lot more than turn back and forth. They are controls for any source available to you. You can control the volume of individual applications, individual audio sources in your Wave Link Software, and even repeating hotkeys (for example, I use these on my Loupedeck for changing brush sizes in photoshop or scrubbing through frames in DaVinci Resolve). Clicking in the dials activates what Elgato calls Dial Stacking, which takes you through a number of different functions (all selected by you). Picture Stream Deck’s Folder feature on the dial.

The Stream Deck + will be capable of dynamically switching its profile to match whatever program you use. It will be able to control everything on Elgato’s Camera Hub, Wave Link and Control Center Software, letting you control your camera settings, audio and lights all in one place on day one. Support for third-party applications will be added in the weeks following its release.

It is also the first device to unlock access to Elgato’s pioneering Wave Link Software, which is not specifically an audio device. This will allow you to access the mixing software even if you don’t own an Elgato Microphone, and if you have another USB Mic, you will be able to add it to the mix.

The Elgato Stream Deck + launches today and is $199.99 USD