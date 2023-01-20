Obsidian Entertainment CEO Says He’d “Love to Make Another Fallout”

In a new interview with GamePressure Obsidian Entertainment CEO, Feargus Urquhart, has said he’d love to develop another Fallout game.

These days Obsidian is best known as the developer behind games like Pillars of Eternity and The Outer Worlds, but Fallout: New Vegas still remains one of the studio’s most beloved games. Urquhart himself has a long history with the Fallout franchise, as before helping to found Obsidian he worked at Black Isle Studios on the first two Fallout games.

In his interview with GamePressure, Urquhart explained, “What’s important to me about it is that Fallout was the first game I got to work on that embodied that feeling of DnD, the adventure, the characters, the agency. We used the word “agency” all the time to underline that you can make your own decisions and be who you are in this world. This crazy, wacky world of Fallout makes sense, you get it. It’s not like the real world, but it feels like a world you understand. “

Urquhart notes that Obsidian’s plate is already rather full with Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, and Grounded. However, he goes on to say

“But I’ll stick to what I said. I would love to make another Fallout before I retire. I don’t know when that is, I don’t have a date of my retirement. It’s funny – you can say I’m already 52, or only 52. It’s one of those two, depending on the day. My hope is that’ll happen, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Seeing Obsidian return to Fallout someday certainly seems likely, as both the studio and Bethesda are now owned by Microsoft

Fallout: New Vegas was originally released in 2010, and that very same year it quickly went on to sell over 5 million copies.

Urquhart isn’t the only member of Obsidian that’s expressed a desire to work on Fallout again. In November 2022, Kinda Funny Games interviewed Josh Sawyer, the director of the recently-released Pentiment, who was also the director of New Vegas. Sawyere expressed interest in returning to Fallout and when asked about his dream setting, said, “In the past, I’ve said you know people have talked about New Orleans. I do think California or the Midwest would also be very interesting. “