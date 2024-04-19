The Fallout Series Has Been Renewed For Season 2 on Prime Video

With not even ten days passing since the Fallout series at Prime Video set the world on fire, the show has been officially renewed for a second season.

Prime Video has made the easy decision to announce that Fallout, the massive series based on the Bethesda video game universe, has been officially renewed for a second season. This news comes just after Variety reported earlier in April that the show was offered $25 million in tax credits to relocate to California for season two, which all but confirmed Fallout would return, but today we have that official confirmation.

It does help that Fallout is one of the best-rated shows Prime Video has in its catalogue, netting a 73% on Metacritic and a favourable 94% from critics and 89% from the audience, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. CGMagazine’s own review scores the series a 10, and Justin Wood writes, “Fallout is a magical series that a lot of love and passion went into, and you can tell. It’s faithful to the vibe and feel of the franchise while carving its own path, making it an important part.”

Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?



See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/ULs6DEPHDW — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 18, 2024

In a statement celebrating the official announcement, Amazon MGM Studios Head Jennifer Salke said, “We’d like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to us, as well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners. We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout.” In response, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said, “We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again.”

While no official production date is set for the second season, Fallout is seemingly moving to California to film season two after filming in many locations for season one (including Nyack, New York, for the Red Robin Diner scenes). CGMagazine will keep readers updated on future developments on the series.