Fire Emblem GBA Comes to Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

Nintendo Switch Online is set to get another all-time classic next week, as Nintendo has announced on Twitter that Fire Emblem will be added to the service on June 23.

Keep in mind, in order to play Fire Emblem ,you’ll need both a Nintendo Switch Online membership as well as the Expansion Pack, which gives you access to Game Boy Advance classics.

Originally released in 2003, the game was simply titled Fire Emblem in North America, as it was the first game in the franchise to get an official localization. In Japan, however, it was titled Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade and served as a prequel to another GBA title, Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade. That second title was never released in the West, but it did star Roy, who many fans are familiar with through the Super Smash Bros. franchise.

The Blazing Blade takes place on the continent of Elibe, where humans and dragons used to coexist in ancient times. The title actually has a bit of a unique setup, as the first ten chapters essentially function as an extended prologue before flashing forward to the main game. Unlike other Fire Emblem games, there are actually three main lords that all play huge roles in the story, Lyndis, Eliwood, and Hector.

The Nintendo Switch Online version marks only the second time Nintendo has re-released the game. It was previously available as a Virtual Console title on the Wii U eShop, which is no longer accessible.

If you pick up Fire Emblem on Nintendo Switch Online, you’ll also have access to a number of other classic titles, including Super Mario Advance 4, Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare Inc: Mega MicroGames, Kuru Kuru Kuruin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, and more.