Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Releases Exciting New Trailer Featuring The Blue Lions

Ahead of the June 24th launch of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Nintendo’s tag team with Koei Tecmo has revealed some of the cards in their hand with a new Blue Lions centred trailer.

With the cement not even dry yet on the previously revealed trailer that introduced players to the new mercenary protagonist Shez last month, Koei Tecmo and Nintendo decided to up the ante on their upcoming title, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes by revealing a new trailer that showcases the Blue Lions faction from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, lead by Dimitri.

The Holy Kingdom of Faerghus makes its return in the anticipated follow-up to the previous entry in the Fire Emblem franchise, by showcasing fan favourite characters hailing from the Blue Lions, such as Felix, Ingrid, Sylvain and, of course, the leader Dimitri. Character personality seems to also return, with bodyguard Dedue’s do-or-die attitude towards protecting Dimitri.

Notably, the trailer also showcases different types of gameplay, with Ashe’s arrow based combat, Sylvain’s horseback traversal, and Mercedes’ magic blasts. The typical ‘one vs the world’ battle system of previous Warriors titles is evident in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, based on the swarms of enemies brought to their knees by stunning flourishes the important characters unleash on hordes, featured in the trailer.

Like its predecessor, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes aims at replayability value with the introduction of three separate storylines that will keep the player in the Fódlan continent for many playthroughs. Like the previous Fire Emblem Warriors title, tactics based gameplay and the iconic ‘weapon triangle’ look to make a return, with the unit bond system also showing up for fans of that aspect of Fire Emblem gameplay.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is scheduled to launch on June 24th exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, and those looking to stay updated on the exciting release, can visit the Official Nintendo of America Twitter for future announcements.