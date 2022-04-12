Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes New Trailer Introduces the Game’s Protagonist

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes which reveals the game’s protagonist and this time around is in fact not Byleth but instead is Shez, a mercenary who has more of an attitude then Fire Emblem: Three Houses‘ hero.

The upcoming hack and slash approach to the 2019 game, similar to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, was officially announced back at the February Nintendo Direct. It is set to take place in the same world and similarly will feature three paths of each faction leader, including the likes of Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. The difference with this game, is that it doesn’t take place in a Hogwarts-like school setting, as it mostly takes place on the battlefield or in explorable campgrounds in between battles,

When you pick up the game, you will have a choice of choosing from a male or female avatar of Shez, and you’ll pick your preferred path, which includes Scarlet Blaze, Azure Gleam or Golden Wildfire; notably different path names from Three Houses. Whatever one you end up choosing, Byleth—referred to as the Ashen Demon in the game—will side with an opposing faction, maybe even one that players did not end up siding with in the main game. If the trailer is any indication, both protagonists might end up crossing blades at some point in the game.

If you played the first game, then this will be familiar as it features recognizable faces with different wartime hairstyles. On the battlefield, players will be able to strategize on the game’s overview map and team up with allies by performing the attack command, Partner Special during gameplay. That’s not all to Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, like with Three Houses you will be able to train and boost the skills of your new allies.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is set to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on June 24th which seems so far away for fans of the original looking forward to resisting the world.