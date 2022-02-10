Nintendo Direct for February 2022 – Every New Announcement

The Mario company announced the direct presentation yesterday and promised that the live stream would give fans about 40 minutes of information for Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022. Even when Nintendo gives that caveat to Nintendo fans that excitement can not be contained, the power of hype is maximum. Some of the highlights from the presentation include Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, more Mario Kart 8: Deluxe paid DLC is coming in 2022 and beyond and the official release window for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Let’s dive into all the announcements revealed during the 40-minute Direct and go into the game details, when the game is expected to launch and trailers.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – June 24th

Kicking off the direct is Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes which is a different story set in the same universe as Fire Emblem: Three Houses universe with Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Fans don’t have to wait too long as the next entry in Fire Emblem‘s spin on Dynasty Warriors is arriving on June 24th.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp – April 8th

Up next is another look at Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp which focuses on the new additions arriving in the two-game remake collection which includes voiced Commanding Officers, additional modes and more. Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp is set to hit the front line on April 8th.

No Man’s Sky – Summer 2022

That’s right No Man’s Sky is arriving on Switch so embark on an epic voyage across the galaxy as you scavenge for resources, craft tools, and fight to survive in an infinite procedurally generated universe. No Man’s Sky will land on Nintendo Switch this summer.

Mario Strikers: Battle League – June 10th

We got another Mario sports title coming to the Nintendo Switch, fans of the original Mario Strikers on Gamecube should lace up their cleats as Mario Strikers: Battle League to bring the heat to Nintendo’s hybrid console this June. You can play with up to 8 players locally and online, create your own club and more. Mario Strikers: Battle League is set to hit the field when it launches on Nintendo Switch on June 10th.

Splatoon 3 – Summer 2022

We got another look at Splatoon 3 as the next wave of Salmon Run’s co-op action returns. It’s the same but different as it features a mysterious new giant Salmonid in the picture it might be a tougher challenge than players are used to. Splatoon 3 is set to launch this summer.

Front Mission 1st – Summer 2022

The wanzers are returning to the battlefield this summer in a remake of Front Mission 1st on Nintendo Switch. That’s not all but a remake of Front Mission 2 will also release at a later point on Nintendo Switch as well.

Disney Speedstorm – Summer 2022

Disney’s spin on the kart racer genre is coming as a Free-to-Play title when Disney Speedstorm speeds its way to Nintendo Switch this Summer.

Star Wars: Force Unleashed – April 20th

Experience an untold story set between Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in the remastered edition of Nintendo Wii edition of Star Wars: Force Unleashed. Play as Starkiller, secret apprentice to Darth Vader, on a mission to hunt down and destroy the Jedi. The game features devastating Force power and lightsaber combos, multiplayer Duel Mode, and support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ motion controls. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is set to launch on April 20th and is available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – February 17th

Live the complete saga of the legendary Assassin, Ezio Auditore da Firenze on the Nintendo Switch. Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection features the single-player campaigns and all DLC from Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations plus the two short films, Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will dive onto Nintendo Switch on February 17th.

SD Gundam Alliance – 2022

Join the Battle Alliance to correct a false world in SD Gundam Battle Alliance when it launches on Nintendo Switch this year.

Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Edition – April 7th

Two worlds will cross in the Chrono Cross HD remaster plus the origin story, Radical Dreamers. Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Edition dashes and slashes its way onto Nintendo Switch on April 7th.

Kirby: The Forgotten Land – March 25th

Kirby‘s new 3D adventure kicks off late next month, but we got more details on the reveal of the new Mouthful Mode. Kirby can inhale real-world objects and use moves different from copy abilities. Make a stop at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop, where copy abilities can be evolved. Evolving copy abilities will expand his range of attacks, change his appearance, and make him more powerful. Kirby: The Forgotten Land is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on March 25th.

MLB The Show 22 – April 5th

MLB The Show 2022 releases on the Nintendo Switch on April 5th with cross-platform play and multiplayer support.

KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series – July 8th

The wait for KLONOA: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil on Nintendo Switch is finally over. Players will be able to take on these dreamy side-scrolling adventures when KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series launches for Nintendo Switch on July 8th.

Portal Companion Collection – TBA 2022

Welcome back to the Aperture Science computer-aided Enrichment Center in the Portal Companion Collection. Test subjects will be able to break the laws of spatial physics, solve mind-bending puzzles, face off against a power-mad A.I. and hopefully find cake. Portal and Portal 2 warps onto Nintendo Switch through the Portal Companion Collection in 2022.

LIVE A LIVE – July 22nd

The RPG series, LIVE A LIVE is finally making its North American debut on the Nintendo Switch. Play seven stories featuring a variety of protagonists, time periods, and gameplay styles in any order you choose, now with newly remastered HD-2D graphics. LIVE A LIVE will launch on the Nintendo Switch on July 22nd.

Nintendo Switch Sports – April 29th

Introducing the newest iteration of the Wii Sports series, Nintendo Switch Sports. Players will be able to play sports such as bowling, tennis, & chambara as well as three additional sports including soccer, badminton, and volleyball. The game will feature multiple updates including one in summer and another in fall which will add golf to the game. An online test is being planned for February 18th to 20th for Switch online members only.

Taiko no Tasujin: Rhythm Festival – TBA 2022

Become a Taiko master with all your favourite Japanese drum songs, a total of 76 songs including a few Nintendo-inspired rhythms like an orchestral version of The Legend of Zelda theme. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is set to launch on Nintendo game releases later this year.

A free update is coming to Metroid Dread, which will add the brutal Dread Mode and Rookie Mode difficulty. A second update is also coming this April which will add Boss Rush mode, where players can take on bosses continuously one at a time until their life points go down to zero.

Earthbound/Earthbound Beginnings – Available Later Today via Nintendo Switch Online

Super NES and NES RPGs EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are now available on the Nintendo Switch through Nintendo Switch Online.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – April 26th

Get your grenade ready as a horde is coming your way when Zombie Army 4: Dead War launches on Nintendo Switch on April 26th.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon – Available later today

Inspired by the Japanese ukiyo-e art style, the world of GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is heading to the Nintendo Switch later today. the game features vibrant, dynamic 2D animations bring the artistic world of GetsuFumaDen to life in an intense roguelike hack-and-slash action game. Emerge victorious from brutal, larger-than-life boss battles and descend deeper into the depths of Hell to eradicate the source of the cataclysm. GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon will be available on the Nintendo e-Shop later today.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – June 10th

The CyberConnect2 developed game, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is heading to the Nintendo Switch on June 10th.

Two Point Campus – May 17th

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition Booster Course Pass – March 18th (first wave)

You want more Mario Kart well you’re not getting it as a new game but as paid DLC in Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Booster Course Pass. The pass features waves of remastered courses from past games and will release eight race tracks in each of six separate waves for a total of 48 courses. Nintendo Switch online + expansion pack subscribers will get the DLC for free as part of the subscription. The first Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Booster Course Pass wave is set to release on March 18th.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – September 2022

Last but not least is a brand-new story in the Xenoblade Chronicles series that ties together the futures of the worlds told in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to launch on Nintendo Switch this September.