The Five Nights At Freddy Movie Confirms A Spooky Release Date

Five Nights At Freddy’s is finally hitting the big screen, and fans won’t have to wait until 2024 to see FNAF when it hits streaming and Peacock this October.

It’s safe to say Five Nights at Freddy’s has become a cultural phenomenon. Since its initial release way back in 2014 by creator Scott Cawthon, the license has seen itself shift to toys, MANY video game adaptations, and fans of the series have even taken to calling the series ‘FNAF,’—pronounced fuh-NAhff—to get around the cumbersome four word title.

Today, FNAF‘s creator has not only retired from making games in the series — there will be more — but Freddy Fazbear’s infamous Pizzeria is finally making its way to film and Peacock, on the same day no less. Founder and CEO Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions has been teasing a huge announcement on Twitter the past few days, and he’s finally spilled the big news. Freddy is coming, on October 27, 2023, to theaters and the Peacock streaming service concurrently. The Tweet can be seen below.

As promised:#FNAF FANS: You asked and we delivered. #FNAFMovie is coming this Halloween on October 27. 2023!!!!!



205 days until the party.



And that is the BIG NEWS — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) April 6, 2023

Universal Pictures isn’t a stranger to concurrent horror releases on their theatrical debuts, as the last two Halloween films, and Firestarter have seen dual releases. While the film is produced by Jason Blum and original developer Scott Cawthon, the rest of the cast is filled with recognizable stars, including Matthew Lillard who played Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo films, and is now playing the role of William Afton in FNAF.

The Five Nights At Freddy’s film is directed by Emma Tammi, with Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback lending their talents to the screenplay. The cast stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, with Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard.

In August 2014, the gaming community was forever changed as Five Nights At Freddy’s burst onto the scene, delivering an innovative and spine-chilling experience. As a standout title in the horror genre, this point-and-click sensation garnered a massive following, thanks to its inventive use of jump scares and gripping gameplay.

Since then, the FNAF legacy has grown exponentially, boasting a total of eight core video game entries and a series of fan games that have continued to leave gamers on the edge of their seats. The fright-filled franchise has also expanded beyond the virtual realm, bringing terror to life through a diverse collection of literature, from nail-biting novels to haunting short story anthologies.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film will hit theatres and Peacock on October 27, just in time for the spooky season.