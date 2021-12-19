Forever 21 Metaverse Fashion Store Experience has Arrived in Roblox

Metaverse creation company, Virtual Brand Group has announced by a press release that it’s teaming up with fashion brand, Forever 21 to bring its fashion retail experience to Roblox.

The all-new experience is called Forever 21 Shop City, a community-first game launching in collaboration with a couple of Roblox’s fashion-focused user-generated content creators and influencers. The metaverse fashion experience allows Roblox users to manage their personal store that users can customize to their liking as they try to become the ‘top shop’ in Forever 21 Shop City. Roblox users will be able to buy and sell clothing and accessories, as well as hire non-player characters (NPCs) employees. The collaboration isn’t the first time Roblox has featured a fashion brand.

“The metaverse is the most transformative innovation since the creation of the internet. Roblox is one of the platforms creating the biggest business opportunities for brands with more than 50 million daily active users who socialize and live digital lives for hours every day, just like my son, daughter and all their friends do. That’s why I created the Virtual Brand Group”, Virtual Brand Gorup CEO, Justin Hochberg said in a press release.

“Our collaboration with Forever 21 marks not just one of the biggest metaverse launches this year, but also one that uniquely combines the physical and virtual worlds by delivering IRL content from Forever 21 in-game and finding ways for Roblox UGC creations to exist IRL.”

The key features of Roblox Forever 21 Shop City are as listed below.

Store Location : Shop builders will be able to choose and swap their locations anywhere in-game

Tasks : Users run their store with real life functionality including stocking inventory, working different jobs, assisting customers, operating the cash register, hiring employees and decorating their storefront windows

Interior Customization : Users will be able to buy, place, mix and match assets within their store from furniture and fixtures to art, lighting and music that suit their style

Curating Merchandise from the physical to the virtual and back: As Forever 21 releases new collections in their physical and e-commerce stores, Forever 21 Shop City will simultaneously offer the ability to add the same merchandise to each store or buy it for your Roblox avatar

“With Forever 21 Shop City, our goal is to expand how we engage with customers, extending our presence and product in new ways. We’re excited to provide a new space on Roblox where our fans can connect with their community and bring their own vision of Forever 21 to life,” Forever 21 Chief Merchandising Officer, Katrina Glusac said in a press release.

Source: Virtual Brand Group

In addition, Shop City will also feature four themed districts like entertainment, obstacle course, food court and yellow carpet. These districts will let users role-play, meet up with friends, discover hidden rare items and build their community. Shop City will also celebrate the 21st of every month in the experience called ‘Forever 21 Day‘ which will release new themed content and activities. The first-ever ‘Forever 21 Day‘ is on December 21st which will feature a holiday-themed update that is releasing this coming Tuesday.

Forever 21 Shop City was released on December 14th and was developed by Wonder Works Studio & the Virtual Brand Group for PC and mobile.