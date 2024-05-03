Fortnite Leaks Again, A Live Event Is All But Confirmed For Chapter 5 Season 2

Another Fortnite leak has slammed the internet today, and this time for Chapter 5 Season 2, a mini-live event called ‘Supersport’ has mysteriously entered the chat.

We are almost two full months into Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, and today a insiders and fans have made a lot of noise on the internet regarding a potential mini-live event that will happen ‘soon’. The usual Fortnite news culprits that seemingly don’t miss on ‘leaks’, the X (formerly Twitter) trio of users @FNBRintel, @Loolo_WRLD, and @ShiinaBR have exposed the potential name for the event, as well as the fact that it may close out Chapter 5 Season 2. A post revealing the event can be seen below.

Previous leaks from user ShiinaBR have been on the mark, considering the user broke the news about both the Family Guy collaboration and others previously well before their official announcements. While not much is currently known about the ‘mini-live event,’ it’s safe to say there’s an assumption that it will arrive near the end of Chapter 5, Season 2. The previous Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 ended with a bang that introduced Myths & Mortals, so it’s only fitting.

There’s a notion that the live event will feature the overarching story of Chapter 5 Season 2, Zeus and his hourglass that casts a looming shadow over Battle Island will likely make big appearances. On the manner of what else is coming to Fortnite, a Loki crossover has also been rumoured. Below is an image also revealed by ShiinaBR, it’s safe to say this one will likely happen also considering the Fortnite logo emblazoned on the upper left corner.

Lastly, another prominent X user that reveals everything Battle Island related, iFireMonkey also dropped a picture of what happens after Zeus is allegedly defeated, and that post can be seen below.

As of this posting, fans should still take everything ‘revealed’ with a grain of salt, as none of the announcements (no matter how real they seem, especially because most of the X accounts listed above are partnered with Epic Games) has been confirmed just yet. Fans can visit the Epic Games website for more official information as it drops.