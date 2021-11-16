Fortnite’s Recent Update adds Naruto Shippuden Collaboration

Epic Games announced last week it would be bringing the world of Naruto to Fortnite and now the game’s first anime collaboration has officially arrived in the game as part of the most recent update, v18.40.

As previously rumoured the crossover isn’t just adding skins but a new weapon, glider, branded back bling/pickaxes loading screens, emotes and much more. In celebration of Masashi Kishimoto’s popular series coming to Fortnite, Epic Games has released a trailer showcasing Team 7’s look in the game as they are seen eating a bowl of Ramen alongside another crossover character. Before Naruto finishes his meal, Sasuke shows up warning the group of a Monster and then the action kicks off but not before Naruto finishes eating his ramen.

Check out the full list of Naruto-themed addition coming to the battle royale game in the newest update.

Naruto Uzumaki Outfit (Plus Seventh Hokage variant)

Sasuke Uchiha Outfit

Sakura Haruno (Plus Sakura Uchiha variant)

Kakashi Hatake (Plus ANBU Kakashi variant)

Pakkun Back Bling

Demon Wind Shuriken Back Bling

Hidden Leaf Cloak Back Bling

Scroll Back Bling

Black Ops Sword Pickaxe

Kunai Pickaxe

Snake Sword Pickaxe

Hidan’s Scythe Pickaxe

Kurama Glider

Summoning Jutsu Emote

Ramen Break Emote

Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen

Pizza Eating Jutsu Loading Screen

Paper Bomb Kunai – New Weapon

Kakashi Hatake NPC and Mission Questline

Hidden Leaf village recreated as a creative experience which also includes the Valley of the End

The update isn’t fully just about Naruto as the Cube Queen’s domain on the island continues to grow. To fight back, the war effort is bringing in the big guns, meet the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E., a one-person operated Mech that features a stripped-down armour hull with no over shield. Use it to outsmart clever opponents while taking on wave after wave of Cube Monsters. It isn’t just about the new stuff, everyone loves a good old throwback, don’t they? Well, Fortnite is bringing back shopping carts thanks to the recent update.

The new Fortnite update is available to download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. For more details on the update, checkout the patch notes.