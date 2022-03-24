Game Developers Choice Awards Winners Revealed

When it’s GDC (Game Developers Conference) week that means we also get to celebrate the fantastic games developers released last year at the GDC’s award show, the Game Developers Choice Awards.

Developer’s games were nominated for nine categories at the Game Developers Choice Awards with the public being able to vote for their favourite game in an additional category with the award show’s Audience Award. The game that was nominated the most at Game Developers Choice Awards with six total was Deathloop which didn’t win any of them sadly.

A single game didn’t take home the most Game Developers Choice Awards as it was excitedly a three-way tie between Unpacking, Valheim and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as the developers of each game took home two awards each at the event. It should be noted that the latter two games won all the awards they were nominated for, which should definitely be applauded.

Check out the full list of winners, nominees and honourable mentions at the Game Developers Choice Awards below.

Game of the Year

The winner of Game of the Year at #GDCA22:



‘Inscryption’ (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)#GDC22 pic.twitter.com/IhYEUyDXGK — GDC 2022 (@Official_GDC) March 24, 2022

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital [WINNER]

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Honourable Mentions:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji

Death’s Door – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios

Best Narrative

The winner for Best Narrative at #GDCA22:



‘Psychonauts 2’ (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)#GDC22 pic.twitter.com/RIL0H2PHeG — GDC 2022 (@Official_GDC) March 24, 2022

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios [WINNER]

Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble

Honourable Mentions:

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine / Square Enix

The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers

Wildermyth – Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames

Best Design

The winner for Best Design at #GDCA22:



‘It Takes Two’ (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)#GDC22 pic.twitter.com/cj2qhftPdj — GDC 2022 (@Official_GDC) March 24, 2022

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts [WINNER]

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios

Honourable Mentions:

Death’s Door – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

Loop Hero – Four Quarters / Devolver Digital

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble

Best Visual Art

The winner for Best Visual Art at #GDCA22:



‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)#GDC22 pic.twitter.com/DLZQbFFt82 — GDC 2022 (@Official_GDC) March 24, 2022

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment [WINNER]

Honourable Mentions:

Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sable – Shedworks / Raw Fury

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive

Best Audio

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble [WINNER]

Honourable Mentions:

Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

Kid A Mnesia: Exhibition – Arbitrarily Good Productions / Namethemachine / Epic Games

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Best Technology

The winner for Best Technology at #GDCA22:



‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)#GDC22 pic.twitter.com/vtNXEC11hD — GDC 2022 (@Official_GDC) March 24, 2022

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

Hitman 3 – IO Interactive

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment [WINNER]

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Honourable Mentions:

Battlefield 2042 – EA DICE / Electronic Arts

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Best Debut

The winner for Best Debut at #GDCA22:



Iron Gate Studio for ‘Valheim’#GDC22 pic.twitter.com/m77jJI4DqE — GDC 2022 (@Official_GDC) March 24, 2022

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Sable – Shedworks / Raw Fury

The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive

Valheim – Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing [WINNER]

Wildermyth – Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames

Honourable Mentions:

Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller

ElecHead – Tsuyomi / NamaTakahashi

Unsighted – Studio Pixel Punk / Humble

Game Developers Choice Awards – Innovation Award

The winner of the Innovation Award at #GDCA22:



‘Unpacking’ (Witch Beam / Humble Games)#GDC22 pic.twitter.com/I3UDFXD1Iq — GDC 2022 (@Official_GDC) March 24, 2022

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble [WINNER]

Wildermyth – Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames

Honourable Mentions:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji

Loop Hero – Four Quarters, Devolver Digital

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Game Developers Choice Awards – Social Impact Award

Before Your Eyes – GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games [WINNER]

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – The Chicory: A Colorful Tale Team / Finji

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine / Square Enix

Honourable Mentions:

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Game Developers Choice Awards – Audience Award

The winner of the Audience Award at #GDCA22:



‘Valheim’ (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)#GDC22 pic.twitter.com/vvLcTfvtpl — GDC 2022 (@Official_GDC) March 24, 2022

Valheim – Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing [WINNER]

Game Developers Choice Awards – Ambassador Award

Steven Spohn accepts the Ambassador Award at #GDCA22 for his incredible work in advocating for and improving accessibility in video games #GDC22 pic.twitter.com/ljF8x7HxH6 — GDC 2022 (@Official_GDC) March 24, 2022

Steven Spohn – AbleGamers [WINNER]

Game Developers Choice Awards – Lifetime Achievement Award

Yuji Horii accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at #GDCA22 for his work developing and growing Dragon Quest, and ushering a new wave of immersive roleplaying games #GDC22 pic.twitter.com/4Dn5PXXGkU — GDC 2022 (@Official_GDC) March 24, 2022

Yuji Horii – Dragon Quest Creator [WINNER]

For the other game award shows celebrating the accomplishments of last year’s games, be sure to check out our breakdown of the winners from The Game Awards and The DICE Awards.