The Game Awards 2021 Nominees Announced, With Deathloop Leading the Nominations

Geoff Keighley and The Game Awards team have announced the nominees for this year’s Game Awards, which will happen on December 9th, 2021.

The Game Awards are one of the biggest annual celebrations of the achievements in the medium, with last year’s show bringing in 83 million live streams. This year’s nominations include games from a wide range of studios, with Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 leading nominations. This year’s nomination list includes 107 different games, with titles spanning a range of genres and platforms.

The Game of the Year nominees for The Game Awards 2021 include Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda), It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA), Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo), Psychonauts 2 (Double FIne / Xbox Game Studios), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), and Resident Evil Village (Capcom).

Check the full list of nominees for all 30 categories. If you’re looking to vote, you can cast your ballot for all of the listed categories on The Game Award’s website.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Recognizing a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.

Deathloop (Arcane Studios / Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Games Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Awarded for outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.

Deathloop (Arcane Studios / Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Games Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST ONGOING

Awarded to a game for outstanding development of ongoing content that evolves the player experience over time.

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven / Activision)

Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

BEST INDIE

For outstanding creative and technical achievement in a game made outside the traditional publisher system.

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)

BEST DEBUT INDIE

For the best debut game created by a new independent studio.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)

Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain)

BEST NARRATIVE

For outstanding storytelling and narrative development in a game.

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

BEST ART DIRECTION

For outstanding creative and/or technical achievement in artistic design and animation.

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

For outstanding music, inclusive of score, original song and/or licensed soundtrack.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)

Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion and/or performance capture.

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion and/or performance capture.

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

For a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message.

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit / Finji)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry / Fellow Traveler)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Recognizing a game for outstanding community support, transparency and responsiveness, inclusive of social media activity and game updates/patches.

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

BEST MOBILE GAME – PRESENTED BY VERIZON

For the best game playable on a mobile device.

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokémon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokémon Company)

BEST VR / AR GAME

For the best game experience playable in virtual or augmented reality, irrespective of platform.

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion Developments)

BEST ACTION GAME

For the best game in the action genre focused primarily on combat.

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE GAME

For the best action/adventure game, combining combat with traversal and puzzle solving.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

BEST ROLE-PLAYING GAME

For the best game designed with rich player character customization and progression, including massively multiplayer experiences.

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus / Sega)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

BEST FIGHTING GAME

For the best game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

BEST FAMILY GAME

For the best game appropriate for family play, irrespective of genre or platform.

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco / The Pokémon Company / Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

BEST SPORTS / RACING GAME

For the best traditional and non-traditional sports and racing game.

F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)

BEST SIM / STRATEGY GAME

The best game focused on real-time or turn-based simulation or strategy gameplay, irrespective of platform.

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of game genre or platform.

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Knockout City (Velan Studios / EA)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

New World (Amazon Games)

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME – PRESENTED BY PRIME GAMING

Recognizing an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward.

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda)

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY – PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

Recognizing software and/or hardware that is pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience.

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

For a streamer or content creator who has made an important and positive impact on the community in 2021.

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

BEST ESPORTS GAME – PRESENTED BY GRUBHUB

For the game that has delivered the best overall esports experience to players (inclusive of tournaments, community support and content updates), irrespective of genre or platform.

Call of Duty (Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

The esports athlete judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2021, irrespective of game.

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Recognizing a specific esports team (not the full organization) judged the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2021.

Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

The esports coach judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2021.

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

Recognizing an event (across single or multiple days) that delivered a best-of-class experience for participants and the broadcast audience.