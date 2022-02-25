2022 DICE Awards Winners Revealed

The 25th annual DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards was last night so let’s go through all the nominees and winners in all 23 categories. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which had the most nominations, won the most awards, four in total.

The DICE Awards recognize games, individuals, and development teams that have contributed to the advancement of the game industry. Unlike the Game Awards which is mostly voted by the press, the DICE Awards is voted by game industry peers which include approximately 22,000 Academy Of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) members through a confidential and secured voting system.

Winners were announced at DICE Summit in Las Vegas, once again hosted by Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller. During the stream of the event, the Kinda Funny founder acknowledged the elephant in the room and had one choice word for Activision CEO, Bobby Kotick to which applause followed. In addition to the category awards, co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series, Ed Boon, was inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame and Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award

Check out the full list of nominees and winners at the DICE Awards below.

Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Congratulations to #RatchetClankRiftApart for receiving the #DICEAwards in Outstanding Achievement in Animation! #RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/PVdEgQbdWf — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games / Activision

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Congratulations to #ResidentEvilVillage's Lady Dimitrescu for taking the #DICEAwards win in Outstanding Achievement in Character! @maggiethebard #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/dCwGGJ2xEF — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

Dewa Ayu Dewi Larrasanti as Kena – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games)

Jennifer Hale as Rivet – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Congratulations to @Housemarque's #Returnal for winning the #DICEAwards for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition! pic.twitter.com/KFymMiW5ZY — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Congratulations to #Returnal for getting the #DICEAwards win in Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design! @Housemarque pic.twitter.com/sJDjTTYpG1 — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Battlefield 2042 – DICE / Criterion Games / EA Gothenburg / Ripple Effect Studios / EA

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Moncage – Optillusion / XD

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Action Game of the Year

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Metroid Dread – Mercury Steam / Nintendo

Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Ascent – Neon Giant / Curve Games

Adventure Game of the Year

Family Game of the Year

And our winner in the #DICEAwards Family Game of the Year category is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart! #RatchetClankRiftApart #RatchetPS5 @insomniacgames pic.twitter.com/Lil6i3MOPD — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise – Nintendo

Cozy Grove – Spry Fox / QAG

Mario Party Superstars – NDcube / Nintendo

WarioWare: Get It Together – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo

Fighting Game of the Year

Congratulations to #GuiltyGearStrive for taking home the win in our #DICEAwards Fighting Game of the Year category! pic.twitter.com/FKrltpPI76 — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Racing Game of the Year

Congratulations to #ForzaHorizon5 for winning the #DICEAwards Racing Game of the Year! pic.twitter.com/3lBRE7CXnc — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

F1 2021 – Codemasters / EA

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Milestone

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Congratulations to #FFXIV #Endwalker for taking home the win in the Role-Playing Game of the Year category at the #DICEAwards! pic.twitter.com/GjeELjoTyU — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Sports Game of the Year

Mario Golf: Super Rush – Camelot / Nintendo

FIFA 22 – EA Vancouver / EA Romania / EA

NBA 2K22 – Visual Concepts / 2K

Riders Republic – Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft

The Climb 2 – Crytek

Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year

Congratulations to #AgeofEmpiresIV for winning the #DICEAwards in our Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year category! pic.twitter.com/XVXHLG2K6y — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Age of Empires IV – Relic Entertainment / World’s Edge / Xbox Game Studios)

Gloomhaven – Flaming Fowl Studios / Asmodee Digital

Griftlands – Klei Entertainment

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

Loop Hero – Four Quarters / Devolver Digital

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Congratulations to Lone Echo II for winning the #DICEAwards for Immersive Reality Technical Achievement! @RAD_Studios pic.twitter.com/KvwVO2DQta — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Lone Echo II – Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios

Puzzling Places – realities.io Inc

Resident Evil 4 VR – Armature / Oculus Studios

Song in the Smoke – 17-BIT

YUKI – ARVORE Immersive Experiences

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

And the winner in the #DICEAwards Immersive Reality Game of the Year category is Lone Echo II! @RAD_Studios @EchoGames pic.twitter.com/nBLSqrqqg6 — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Congratulations to Unpacking for taking the #DICEAwards win in Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game! @UnpackingALife @witchbeamgames pic.twitter.com/j4Kkl4yWCM — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble Games

Death’s Door – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

Loop Hero – Four Quarters / Devolver Digital

Sable – Shedworks / Raw Fury

Mobile Game of the Year

Congratulations to #PokemonUnite for taking home the #DICEAwards in the Mobile Game of the Year category! pic.twitter.com/WC04x0kGXV — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Online Game of the Year

Congratulations to #HaloInfinite for being our #DICEAwards winner in Online Game of the Year! pic.twitter.com/Tb0LPdlOTV — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Congratulations to #ItTakesTwo and @HazelightGames for winning the #DICEAwards in Outstanding Achievement in Game Design! pic.twitter.com/STtjIf7VsU — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022

It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA

Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks

Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

Loop Hero – Four Quarters / Devolver Digital

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Congratulations to @deathloop for winning this year's #DICEAwards in Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction! pic.twitter.com/PvlyvWRaNK — #DICEAwards Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 25, 2022