2022 DICE Awards Winners Revealed

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart takes home a lot of gold
| Feb 25, 2022

The 25th annual DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards was last night so let’s go through all the nominees and winners in all 23 categories. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which had the most nominations, won the most awards, four in total.

The DICE Awards recognize games, individuals, and development teams that have contributed to the advancement of the game industry. Unlike the Game Awards which is mostly voted by the press, the DICE Awards is voted by game industry peers which include approximately 22,000 Academy Of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) members through a confidential and secured voting system.

Winners were announced at DICE Summit in Las Vegas, once again hosted by Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller. During the stream of the event, the Kinda Funny founder acknowledged the elephant in the room and had one choice word for Activision CEO, Bobby Kotick to which applause followed. In addition to the category awards, co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series, Ed Boon, was inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame and Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award

Check out the full list of nominees and winners at the DICE Awards below.

Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
  • Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop (Arkane Studios)
  • Dewa Ayu Dewi Larrasanti as Kena – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games)
  • Jennifer Hale as Rivet – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Battlefield 2042 – DICE / Criterion Games / EA Gothenburg / Ripple Effect Studios / EA
  • Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
  • Moncage – Optillusion / XD
  • Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Action Game of the Year

Adventure Game of the Year

Family Game of the Year

Fighting Game of the Year

Racing Game of the Year

  • Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
  • F1 2021 – Codemasters / EA
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Milestone

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Sports Game of the Year

Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year

  • Age of Empires IV – Relic Entertainment / World’s Edge / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Gloomhaven – Flaming Fowl Studios / Asmodee Digital
  • Griftlands – Klei Entertainment
  • Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
  • Loop Hero – Four Quarters / Devolver Digital

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble Games
  • Death’s Door – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital
  • Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
  • Loop Hero – Four Quarters / Devolver Digital
  • Sable – Shedworks / Raw Fury

Mobile Game of the Year

Online Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
  • Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
  • Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
  • Loop Hero – Four Quarters / Devolver Digital
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
  • It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
  • Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive
File Under: Awards, DICE
