2022 DICE Awards Winners Revealed

The 25th annual DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards was last night so let’s go through all the nominees and winners in all 23 categories. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which had the most nominations, won the most awards, four in total.
The DICE Awards recognize games, individuals, and development teams that have contributed to the advancement of the game industry. Unlike the Game Awards which is mostly voted by the press, the DICE Awards is voted by game industry peers which include approximately 22,000 Academy Of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) members through a confidential and secured voting system.
Winners were announced at DICE Summit in Las Vegas, once again hosted by Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller. During the stream of the event, the Kinda Funny founder acknowledged the elephant in the room and had one choice word for Activision CEO, Bobby Kotick to which applause followed. In addition to the category awards, co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series, Ed Boon, was inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame and Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award
Check out the full list of nominees and winners at the DICE Awards below.
Game of the Year
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games / Activision
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games / Activision
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop (Arkane Studios)
- Dewa Ayu Dewi Larrasanti as Kena – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games)
- Jennifer Hale as Rivet – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix
- Before Your Eyes – Goodbye World Games / Skybound Entertainment
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Battlefield 2042 – DICE / Criterion Games / EA Gothenburg / Ripple Effect Studios / EA
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- Moncage – Optillusion / XD
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Action Game of the Year
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- Metroid Dread – Mercury Steam / Nintendo
- Returnal – Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Ascent – Neon Giant / Curve Games
Adventure Game of the Year
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix
- Death’s Door – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
Family Game of the Year
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise – Nintendo
- Cozy Grove – Spry Fox / QAG
- Mario Party Superstars – NDcube / Nintendo
- WarioWare: Get It Together – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo
Fighting Game of the Year
- Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina – French Bread / DELiGHTWORKS
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill Entertainment
Racing Game of the Year
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- F1 2021 – Codemasters / EA
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Milestone
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – Square Enix
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Owlcat Games / META Publishing
- Shin Megami Tensei V – Atlus / Sega
- Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Wildermyth – Worldwalker Games / WhisperGames
Sports Game of the Year
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – Camelot / Nintendo
- FIFA 22 – EA Vancouver / EA Romania / EA
- NBA 2K22 – Visual Concepts / 2K
- Riders Republic – Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft
- The Climb 2 – Crytek
Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year
- Age of Empires IV – Relic Entertainment / World’s Edge / Xbox Game Studios)
- Gloomhaven – Flaming Fowl Studios / Asmodee Digital
- Griftlands – Klei Entertainment
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- Loop Hero – Four Quarters / Devolver Digital
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Lone Echo II – Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios
- Puzzling Places – realities.io Inc
- Resident Evil 4 VR – Armature / Oculus Studios
- Song in the Smoke – 17-BIT
- YUKI – ARVORE Immersive Experiences
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Lone Echo II – Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios
- Demeo – Resolution Games
- I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar – Schell Games
- Resident Evil 4 VR – Armature / Oculus Studios
- Song in the Smoke – 17-BIT
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Unpacking – Witch Beam / Humble Games
- Death’s Door – Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- Loop Hero – Four Quarters / Devolver Digital
- Sable – Shedworks / Raw Fury
Mobile Game of the Year
- Pokémon Unite – TiMi Studios / The Pokémon Company
- Behind the Frame – Silver Lining Studio / Akupara Games / Akatsuki Taiwan
- Fantasian – Mistwalker / Apple
- League of Legends: Wild Rift – Riot Games
- Moncage – Optillusion/XD
Online Game of the Year
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios
- Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Games
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games / Activision
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – Square Enix
- Knockout City Velan Studios / Electronic Arts
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- Loop Hero – Four Quarters / Devolver Digital
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios / EA
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive