The Toronto Symphony Orchestra & Andy Brick Present GameON!—The Symphony for Gamers

Music in video games is an important aspect of the whole experience. The Toronto Symphony Orchestra invites gamers to GameON!, an event celebrating instantly recognizable music from some of the best games ever made.

GameON! is an event celebrating the best music in the gaming world, and it is coming to Toronto this May. The best part is they’re including the fans and performing all of this incredible music in front of a live audience. YOU! For two nights, The Game ON! will be performed for an audience of gamers, boasting songs from Bioshock, World of Warcraft, Assassin’s Creed and more at Roy Thompson Hall, a venue that regularly hosts the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with gaming music legend Andy Brick to bring game music enthusiasts in Canada a night of immersion. Andy Brick is known for his prolific work on music for games like Arc the Lad and Sim City. He has also orchestrated both live concerts and recorded soundtracks for Super Mario Bros., Halo, Final Fantasy, The Witcher 3 and much more. It’s worth mentioning that the exact list of songs the orchestra will perform isn’t spoiled anywhere (yet), so fans will be in for some surprises.

How To Attend GameON!

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra is bringing GameON! to Roy Thompson Hall on May 24 and May 25. Roy Thompson Hall is located at 60 Simcoe St in Toronto, Canada, and fans located in the vicinity and interested could note that it is within walking distance (~5 blocks) from Union Station. Ticketing information can be found on the Toronto Symphony Orchestra website.

We have even better news, though! Game ON! and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra have teamed up with us here at CGMagazine to give readers the chance to win two tickets to the event on May 24—a prize worth $300! All you have to do is head over to our contest on Gleam for ten different ways to enter. The contest runs from May 1 to May 12, so get your entries in while you can!

Follow the Toronto Symphony Orchestra below to keep up to date with everything they are bringing to the stage:

Facebook: @torontosymphonyorchestra

Instagram: @torontosymphony

TikTok: @torontosymphony