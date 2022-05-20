As Gearbox Releases Tiny Tina’s Second DLC, It Was Revealed, The Studio Has Nine AAA Titles In Development

Glutton’s Gamble, the second DLC for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, is now live. Plus, the developer of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gearbox, currently has nine AAA titles in development.

Let’s get into the DLC first though. Glutton’s Gamble, is the latest of four Mirrors of Mystery being added to the wacky fantasy shooter over the next few months, the first of these, Coiled Captors, was released at the end of April and starred a big angry fish-lad called Chums.

For this DLC, you will be facing off against Imelda the Sand Witch who’s a wee bit peckish. Glutton’s Gamble is all food-themed, so get ready to blow gingerbread skeletons and mushroom folk to bits. See exactly what we mean in the trailer below.

Each of these DLCs will work in mostly the same way; enter a scary dungeon to farm high-tier loot and try to avoid being killed and booted out of the level. Enemies will start at that level at the spooky level 13 and scale to your Fatemaker’s level from that point on, while Imelda, will take on a new form every week for the three weeks after Glutton’s Gamble launch – click here to see the entire schedule.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ has also been patched to support the new content, although perhaps the standout from this update is that the game’s mushroom healer now has the extraordinary name, Mike. Hi Mike. The full patch notes for version 1.0.3.0A can be found here.

Glutton’s Gamble is included within Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands season pass for $38 CAD, and the game is exclusive to the Epic Games Store. The DLC is also bundled in with the Chaotic Great Edition and sold individually for $12 CAD. Starting yesterday, both the base game and the Chaotic Great Edition have been marked 20% off at the moment thanks to the Epic MEGA Sale.

What about those AAA titles we hear you ask? Well, the news comes from Gearbox’s parent company, Embracer Group, which published its Q4 and year-end financial report on May 19. In the report, the parent company reveals that Gearbox currently has “nine AAA games under development.

That’s a heck of a lot on the table for the Tiny Tina’s developer. However, it’s worth mentioning that Gearbox actually has a publishing arm as well as in-house development teams, and Embracer Group didn’t go into any more detail on whether the nine titles were in-house at Gearbox or merely being published by term.

In Feburary 2021, Embracer Group acquired Gearbox for not so tiny amount of $1.3 billion. Immediately after that, then-Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford claimed the acquisition allowed the developer to “take a risk” on making a brand new IP, revealing ideas for the new series were already circulating at Gearbox.

As of right now though, we’ve seen no sign of this brand-new IP, as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a continuation of the Borderlands franchise with a tabletop spin, launched earlier this year. You can check out our review of the game on PC here, to see what we thought of it.