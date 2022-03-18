Genshin Impact Version 2.6 Launches at the End of March With a New Area and Character

Genshin Impact is set to expand once again as the 2.6 update will arrive on March 30, 2022.

This update is a pretty substantial one for Genshin Impact, as it’s going to add a wealth of new content, including an entirely new explorable area and a new five-star character named Kamisato Ayato. The update is titled “Zephyr of the Violet Garden” and adds The Chasm area, situated on the Western side of Liyue. The Chasm is a massive underground area that sports unique enemies and a boss enemy called the Ruin Serpent. Here’s how the PS Blog announcement post describes the area,

“For a long time, The Chasm has been Liyue’s primary source of ores, especially for its famous porcelain goods. Overlooking this area, one can see that the soil in this area are tinted in violet-red. Recently, this area has been sealed off due to a series of mysterious events. However, as Travelers, you can join a team of experts from various backgrounds to explore the underground.”

Apparently, The Chasm will also have a new tool to help you explore the dark depths, as the Lumenstone Adjuvant will help light your way. Getting to the bottom of The Chasm will once again let players meet the long-lost Dainsleif, and the main story will be continued in the quest “Requiem of the Echoing Depths.”

Kamisato Ayato is the other main addition with 2.6, and he’s a master of Kamisato Art Tachi Jutsu. His unique ability, Hydro Vision, causes a ton of AoE damage in a short burst, and even boosts the effects of the party’s normal attacks. You can see a bit of his gameplay in the trailer down below.

The final piece of the 2.6 update is a seasonal event called “Hues of the Violet Garden.” There’s a variety of new stories to experience, as well as three minigames that let you earn rewards. One has you taking photographs to match a theme, the second has you creating beautiful floral arrangements, and the last has you duelling with wandering warriors.