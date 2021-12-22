Great Britain Dota 2 Women’s Team Takes Home The Silver

Announced via a press release, teams from more than 80 countries competed last weekend at the medal event which didn’t include prize money. The inaugural games took place from December 17th–19th, where Great Britain—led by Vexed Gaming’s Chief Gaming Officer, Mark Weller—competed for their chance to take home a medal.

With an early start, the Dota 2 Open team competed in their semi-finals game against Singapore. Despite their best efforts, Great Britain fell short against the home nation 0–2, ending their journey in the Global Esports Games 2021 with a Fourth place finish.

However, once the Dota 2 Women’s Team fared a bit better, where they faced off against Mongolia in the semi-finals, securing a 2–0 victory—where they would face off against Singapore in the grand finals. Playing in a best-of-three series, Great Britain started with a victory, putting themselves 1–0 up against the host country, and after a long second game filled with nail-biting moments, Singapore managed to take the win, pushing the score to 1-1, and taking it to its full length.

The final match saw the game run over 70 minutes long, and Singapore managed to take the win, resulting in Great Britain securing a Silver medal finish. Great Britain player Bellemiku commented, “from where we started in the beginning, I am so proud of how far we have come. We prepared for the matches to the best of our ability and our series vs Mongolia and Singapore showed that.

She continued, “we went into the finals with low expectations and winning that first match felt amazing, it’s a shame we couldn’t close out the series but the final 80 minute match just displays how close it really was. I’m very excited to see more opportunities like this in the future!”

In the coming weeks you can watch back Great Britain’s journey behind the scenes in Singapore, with videos to be uploaded to the British Esports Association’s YouTube channel. You can also view all Great Britain’s rosters and final placements on the British Esports website.